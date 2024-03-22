Open HT Surgery Gives Cheap Transceiver All-Band Capabilities

Watch out, Baofeng; there’s a new kid on the cheap handy talkie market, and judging by this hardware and firmware upgrade to the Quansheng UV-K5, the radio’s hackability is going to keep amateur radio operators busy for quite a while.
Like the ubiquitous Baofeng line of cheap transceivers, the Quansheng UV-K5 is designed to be a dual-band portable for hams to use on the 2-meter VHF and 70-centimeter UHF bands. While certainly a useful capability, these bands are usually quite range-limited, and generally require fixed repeaters to cover a decent geographic area. For long-range comms you want to be on the high-frequency (HF) bands, and you want modulations other than the FM-only offered by most of the cheap HT radios.
Luckily, there’s a fix for both problems, as [Paul (OM0ET)] outlines in the video below. It’s a two-step process that starts with installing a hardware kit to replace the radio’s stock receiver chip with the much more capable Si4732. The kit includes the chip mounted on a small PCB, a new RF choke, and a bunch of nearly invisible capacitors. The mods are straightforward but would certainly benefit from the help of a microscope, and perhaps a little hot air rework. Once the hardware is installed and the new firmware flashed, you have an HT that can receive signals down to the 20-meter band, with AM and SSB modulations, and a completely redesigned display with all kinds of goodies.
It’s important to note that this is a receive-only modification — you won’t be transmitting on the HF bands with this thing. However, it appears that the firmware allows you to switch back and forth between HF receive and VHF/UHF transceive, so the radio’s stock functionality is still there if you need it. But at $30 for the radio and $12 for the kit, who cares? Having a portable HF receiver could be pretty handy in some situations. This looks like yet another fun hack for this radio; we’ve seen a few recently, including a firmware-only band expansion and even a Trojan that adds a waterfall display and a game of Pong.
Thanks to [KC] for the tip.
2 thoughts on “Open HT Surgery Gives Cheap Transceiver All-Band Capabilities”
> It’s important to note that this is a receive-only modification — you won’t be transmitting on the HF bands with this thing.
It’s still very useful given the unreasonable price of HF full mode capable portable receivers/scanners.
Having a small receiver that covers a wide spectrum is an important tool in a home lab; Back in the day I spent countless hours with my old scanners (a Black Jaguar first, then a Alinco DJ-x3, both gone now) not just receiving for fun but also testing circuits I built. Does this thing oscillate? How good is the modulation? does it produce nasty harmonics at a given frequency? I need a quick receiver for this and that to test a demodulator for X, or setting it up as a IF+AF to test a converter for other bands, etc. Some of these tasks are indeed best accomplished with an oscilloscope, but in the 80s and 90s RF capable ones were out of reach for young hackers.
Too bad the mod requires SMT capable hands and equipment, but I can see potential for a business if someone would sell them already modded, or mod them on request, at a good price.
Can we ask for non radio specialist here to have ISO unit? I don’t know what’s the HAM band, or the SPAM band.
