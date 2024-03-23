There was a time when test equipment was big and heavy. Those days are gone, and [Kiss Analog] shows us the inside of a Uni-T UTG962E arbitrary waveform generator. The device is truly tiny. You might think this is due to the dense packing of the circuit board. However, one board is packed but the other board seems to have a high degree of integration on one IC. You can check out the video below.
The main processor is some sort of ARM — we think an STM32F-series part. The markings were hard to make out under the microscope.
Even for a piece of modern gear, relays are hard to beat for electrically switching things accurately and with low noise. The boards have some fancy traces to control impedance or propagation delay. There wasn’t much analysis of the internals, but it was still interesting to see inside. If you want to see more of the box in action, he’s got a few earlier videos that feature the device.
An arbitrary waveform generator is not hard to make, but it is difficult to build one with good performance over a wide range of circumstances. We’ve done a cheap version. We aren’t the only ones.
2 thoughts on “Tiny Signal Generator Revealed”
MCU is GD32F207ZGT6
I’ve got a JDS6600 (15MHz variant, EUR80 or so and plenty good enough for me) and it’s box is also nearly empty. There is an uC on the front panel (GD32 variant with readable type number). The FG PCB has an Altera FPGA, which does DDS, and there are a bunch of resistors that form a (mostly) R-2R network. And in the output stage there are a few opamps with surrounding circuitry. The JDS6600 has less relays in it’s outputs, and still the PCB appears to be a (little) big bigger then this one.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)