After a few years of Amazon promoting a grocery shopping experience without checkout lines and frustrating self-checkout experiences, it is now ditching its Just Walk Out technology. Conceptualized as a store where you can walk in, grab the items you need and walk out with said items automatically charged to your registered payment method, it never really caught much traction. More recently it was revealed that the technology wasn’t even as automated as portrayed, with human workers handling much of the tedium behind the scenes. This despite claims made by Amazon that it was all powered by deep machine learning and generative AI.
Instead of plastering the ceilings of stores full with cameras, it seems that Amazon instead wishes to focus on smart shopping carts that can keep track of what has been put inside them. These so-called Dash Carts are equipped with cameras and other sensors to scan barcodes on items, as well as weigh unlabeled items (like fruit), making them into somewhat of a merging of scales at the vegetable and fruit section of stores today, and the scanning tools offered at some grocery stores to help with self-checkout.
As the main problem with the Just Walk Out technology was that it required constant (700 out of 1,000 sales in 2022) human interaction, it will be interesting to see whether the return to a more traditional self-service and self-checkout model (albeit with special Dash Lanes) may speed things along. Even so, as Gizmodo notes, Amazon will still keep the Just Walk Out technology running across locations in the UK and elsewhere. Either this means the tech isn’t fully dead yet, or we will see a revival at some point in time.
10 thoughts on “Amazon’s ‘Just Walk Out’ Shopping Is Out, Moves To Dash Carts At Its Grocery Stores”
Sometimes (often times) the future that arrives is not the one we dreamed, specially in technology.
If they could work out the bugs, it would pretty much eliminate shoplifting as we know it! That would be great for the Bay Area merchants in particular.
Yes because then the shoplifters wouldn’t look suspicious at all.
I like to interact with real people rather than a machine…
Most people do. And that’s why I prefer self-service, queues tend to be shorter, or even empty.
But back on article, it is over-engineered solution to a simple problem. For example, Decathlon uses RFID tags instead of bar code, you just put your stuff in a bin, and everything is scanned. No cameras, no AI…
If you think that in today’s world things have to be fast (you are always lagging behing) a machine interface would be preferrable when going shopping, but I get the point that humans sometimes will solve your problem faster than machines, sure
So Alexa are some random villages all around the world listen all day to, well, some sort of internet radio?
I myself wouldn’t put it that way.
In the UK Aldi also does this just walk out tech.
Frustratingly it has fairly short opening hours and after a walk around it was clear it could only work with humans monitoring the cameras a significant amount of the time.
Annoyingly the receipt system doesn’t work with Amex so you simply have to trust you will eventually be charged correctly.
I don’t mind it I just don’t see much upside I suppose no queuing is cool but it’s fairly empty whenever I go anyways.
In this case AI really meant “Actually India”
