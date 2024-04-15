The T-800, also known as the Terminator, was like some kind of non-giving up robot guy. The robot assassin viewed the world through a tinted view with lines of code scrolling by all the while. It was cinematic shorthand to tell the audience they were looking through the eyes of a machine. Now, a YouTuber called [Open Source] has analyzed that code.
The video highlights one interesting finds, concerning graphics seen in the T-800’s vision. They appear to match the output of various code listings and articles in Nibble Magazine, specifically its September 1984 issue. One example spotted was a compass rose, spawned from an Apple Basic listing. it was a basic quiz to help teach children to understand the compass. Another graphic appears to be cribbed from the same issue in the MacPaint Patterns section.
The weird thing is that the original film came out in October 1984 — just a month after that article would have hit the news stands. It suggests perhaps someone involved with the movie was also involved or had access to an early copy of Nibble Magazine — or that the examples in the magazine were just rehashed from some other earlier source.
Code that regularly flickers in the left of the T-800s vision is just 6502 machine code. It’s apparently just a random hexdump from an Apple II’s memory. At other times, there’s also 6502 assembly code on screen which includes various programmer comments still intact. There’s even some code cribbed from the Apple II DOS 3.3 RAM Disk driver.
It’s neat to see someone actually track down the background of these classic graphics. Hacking and computers are usually portrayed in a fairly unrealistic way in movies, and it’s no different in The Terminator (1984). Still, that doesn’t mean the movies aren’t fun!
11 thoughts on “Analyzing The Code From The Terminator’s HUD”
> It suggests perhaps someone involved with the movie was also involved or had access to an early copy of Nibble Magazine
Or, hear me out, maybe the T-1000 is a time-traveler!
Or perhaps the consultant they found to provide them with realistic-looking movie code happened to be doing the project for Nibble as well, and since it didn’t matter what the content was for Terminator he just gave both clients the same code?
In the most nasal voice: Well actually! Don’t you mean the T-800?
Fixed, sorry Terminator fans.
Nice to see 45-year-old code still in use. After all, if it works, no need to re-invent the wheel.
If the T-800 runs 6502 code, is it related to Bender Rodriguez?
I do think I remember hearing Bender once say “must kill all humans”, so you could be right. (ref: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gUjXhsaX06Y )
Jeri Ellsworth made that suggestion to chuck peddle, the man most responsible for the 6502, he said that his pace makers had saved more people than the terminator had killed.
This gets “discovered” every few years
I think the real take away from this is that every our robot overlords see the benefits of good solid 8 µm process technology (used for the 1975 MOS 6502). Damn thing is a lot more reliable in a radioactive wasteland than the latest and greatest 4nm process (or smaller) would ever be without a lot of graded-Z shielding. When you could spend more of your weight budget on faster, higher torque servos.
Yeah, like lots of robotics, you’re gonna find plenty of 30-year-old microcontrollers running motors and sensors, stuff that has been battle-proven. I guess the only part which would require cutting-edge 2029 circuitry would be stuffed in the head and shielded. Or wherever they decide to put the brain.
It’s running a massively parallel processing system. Why shouldn’t the base computing elements and software be simple?
