[Peter Holderith] set out some time ago to build an electric go-kart. That by itself is not terribly unusual, but where his project diverts from the usual is in the fact that each of the four wheels has an integrated hub motor.
This kart project is a bit of a work in progress, with [Peter] previously building (then scrapping) a failed attempt at a cheap suspension system. But it’s completely operational with all four wheels able to deliver a monstrous amount of power despite being limited by the power supply (a battery pack salvaged from an Audi Q5 Hybrid).
The kart might not look it, but it weighs 177 pounds (80 kg) with the battery and motors accounting for nearly half of that. What is is like to drive? “Nothing short of thrilling,” says [Peter]. It’s got no suspension and is pretty bare bones, not to mention limited in power by the battery, but [Peter] finds it a satisfying drive that nevertheless delivers car-like cues in the driving experience. The build isn’t done, and [Peter] plans to see if more power is available by switching battery chemistries rather than add more battery weight.
Building and driving electric vehicles can be remarkably satisfying, and it’s an area in which hobbyists can meaningfully innovate. Self-balancing one-wheeled vehicles for example look like a ton of fun. Heck, researchers have discovered that even rats seem to enjoy driving just for the fun of it.
3 thoughts on “DIY Quad-Motor Go-Kart Is A Thrilling Ride”
My brain wants to play: A constraint mentioned in the linked article is that the battery cannot produce the 400 amps needed to max the quad wheel drive setup.
In 1974, Mother Earth News published a project from a guy who converted an Opel GT to a hybrid-electric vehicle. It ran off a 16 horsepower McCulloch motor that powered a generator that charged the batteries. When it needed passing power (up to about 75 miles per hour) the generator delivered directly to the electric motor.
Looking at this go-kart project, I see a prototype of a new version: Think how much less power is needed by in-hub motors instead of going though a drive train. A very small gas engine and a good generator could definitely provide the current needed to max out the motors. (I’d think about hacking my Honda 1001 to get this started.) How about a turbine to drive the generator so that (after the Zombie Apocalypse and collapse of Industry) the engine could burn anything?
Seems like all that would add a lot more weight than a better battery
I have wanted to see a turbine genset on an EV for decades, but they don’t really miniaturize well enough to come to market, it seems like. There have been a handful of companies trying it, but nothing promising enough to replace the more conventional motorcycle engine as an EV range-extender, like was used in the BMW i3 hybrid.
