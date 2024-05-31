A Scope Test Tool You Can Build With Just A Pico

Schematic of the Pi Pico wireup, showing the various outputs that the firmware will generate on the GPIOs

Ever wanted to see how well your oscilloscope adheres to its stated capabilities? What if you buy a new scope and need a quick way to test it lest one of its channels its broken, like [Paul Wasserman] had happen to him? Now you only need a Pi Pico and a few extra components to make a scope test board with a large variety of signals it can output, thanks to [Paul]’s Sig Gen Pi Pico firmware.

description of the signals generated by the software, that can be read in detail on the project websiteDespite the name it’s not a signal generator as we know it, as it’s not flexible in the signals it generates. Instead, it creates a dozen signals at more or less the same time — from square waves of various frequencies and duty cycles, to a PWM-driven DAC driving eight different waveforms, to Manchester-encoded data I2C/SPI/UART transfers for all your protocol decoder testing.

Everything is open source under the BSD 3-Clause license, and there’s even two PDFs with documentation and a user manual, not to mention the waveform screenshots for your own reference.

It’s seriously impressive how many features [Paul] has fit into a single firmware. Thanks to his work, whenever you have some test equipment in need of being tested, just grab your Pico and a few passive components.

5 thoughts on “A Scope Test Tool You Can Build With Just A Pico

  1. A long time ago…… in a more civilized age, before the dark times…. Tek marketing would actually send you a little circuit board powered by a 9volt battery. The board would generate multiple waveforms that could be measured on their scopes. It demonstrated the measurement capabilities of their high end scopes.

  2. I like it and I dont like it. – First, seams neat. Second seams useless. I can all this with the gear on my bench. But ok, what about the average person wanting to get into electronics? Simple, save up a bit more money and buy a scope from reputable manufacture, say Rigol DHO800, and yes, save your money, I dont want to hear about its expensive when it cost less than an iPhone. This tool may have had a place yesteryear, but does it really today? – but then im sure some HAD fanboy will say its greatest thing since sliced bread

  3. This is exactly what I want from Hackaday. It is useful, educational, well documented and not cost prohibitive. Excellent work and I thank [Paul Wasserman] for taking the time and effort to share it.

