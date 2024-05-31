Ever wanted to see how well your oscilloscope adheres to its stated capabilities? What if you buy a new scope and need a quick way to test it lest one of its channels its broken, like [Paul Wasserman] had happen to him? Now you only need a Pi Pico and a few extra components to make a scope test board with a large variety of signals it can output, thanks to [Paul]’s Sig Gen Pi Pico firmware.
Despite the name it’s not a signal generator as we know it, as it’s not flexible in the signals it generates. Instead, it creates a dozen signals at more or less the same time — from square waves of various frequencies and duty cycles, to a PWM-driven DAC driving eight different waveforms, to Manchester-encoded data I2C/SPI/UART transfers for all your protocol decoder testing.
Everything is open source under the BSD 3-Clause license, and there’s even two PDFs with documentation and a user manual, not to mention the waveform screenshots for your own reference.
It’s seriously impressive how many features [Paul] has fit into a single firmware. Thanks to his work, whenever you have some test equipment in need of being tested, just grab your Pico and a few passive components.
5 thoughts on “A Scope Test Tool You Can Build With Just A Pico”
A long time ago…… in a more civilized age, before the dark times…. Tek marketing would actually send you a little circuit board powered by a 9volt battery. The board would generate multiple waveforms that could be measured on their scopes. It demonstrated the measurement capabilities of their high end scopes.
I like it and I dont like it. – First, seams neat. Second seams useless. I can all this with the gear on my bench. But ok, what about the average person wanting to get into electronics? Simple, save up a bit more money and buy a scope from reputable manufacture, say Rigol DHO800, and yes, save your money, I dont want to hear about its expensive when it cost less than an iPhone. This tool may have had a place yesteryear, but does it really today? – but then im sure some HAD fanboy will say its greatest thing since sliced bread
> I dont want to hear about its expensive when it cost less than an iPhone
An iPhone *is* expensive for quite a lot of people around the world.
It would be useful to carry around if you are trying to buy something at a swapmeet/hamfest.
This is exactly what I want from Hackaday. It is useful, educational, well documented and not cost prohibitive. Excellent work and I thank [Paul Wasserman] for taking the time and effort to share it.
