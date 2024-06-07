Sometimes, startups fail due to technical problems or a lack of interest from potential investors and fail to gain development traction. This latter case appears to be the issue befalling A3 Audio. So, the developers have done the next best thing, made the project open source, and are actively looking for more people to pitch in. So what is it? The project is centered around the idea of spatial audio or 3D audio. The system allows ‘audio motion’ to be captured, mixed and replayed, all the while synchronized to the music. At least that’s as much as we can figure out from the documentation!
The system is made up of three main pieces of hardware. The first part is the core (or server), which is essentially a Linux PC running an OSC (Open Sound Control) server. The second part is a ‘motion sampler’, which inputs motion into the server. Lastly, there is a Mixer, which communicates using the OSC protocol (over Ethernet) to allow pre-mixing of spatial samples and deployment of samples onto the audio outputs. In addition to its core duties, the ‘core’ also manages effects and speaker handling.
The motion module is based around a Raspberry Pi 4 and a Teensy microcontroller, with a 7-inch touchscreen display for user input and oodles of NeoPixels for blinky feedback on the button matrix. The mixer module seems simpler, using just a Teensy for interfacing the UI components.
We don’t see many 3D audio projects, but this neat implementation of a beam-forming microphone phased array sure looks interesting.
3 thoughts on “A3 Audio: The Open Source 3D Audio Control System”
I honestly don’t understand still what this does. Specially, how much of 3D spatial audio there is into it, and why the setup helps or is any different to others.
Website and Github are even less meaningful, maybe a little bit more work on explaining why their project is valuable or worth it would help them success.
You hit that there proverbial nail, square on! I had exactly this issue, but limited my reading time to produce the limited explanation you see above. Perhaps they just need some help on the website and documentation side, with some video demos explaining what this is all about and that will be enough to get some traction on the help they need. Sigh. Typical engineers – great at prototypes and making stuff work, but terrible at explaining why they bothered in the first place. I should know, this is me.
Over the past ten years, I got involved with several start-up ideas, some of them with great potential for success, but every time they fell apart when we (the engineers) asked each other, who would do the marketing work to get the funding and boost the interest in the project. None of us were interested in that part, we just wanted to engineer stuff.
I am now part of a startup where the founders have no technical knowledge but know what they want, plus are also good at marketing and creating documentation.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)