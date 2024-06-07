You know the feeling of having just created a perfect setup for your hacker lab? Sometimes, there’s just this missing piece in the puzzle that requires you to do a small hack, and those are the most tempting. [maxime borges] has such a perfect setup that involves a HDMI 4:2 switch, and he brings us a write-up on integrating that HDMI switch into Home Assistant through emulating an infrared receiver’s signals.
The HDMI switch is equipped with an infrared sensor as the only means of controlling it, so naturally, that was the path chosen for interfacing the ESP32 put inside the switch. Fortunately, Home Assistant provides the means to both receive and output IR signals, so after capturing all the codes produced by the IR remote, parsing their meaning, then turning them into a Home Assistant configuration, [maxime] got HDMI input switching to happen from the comfort of his phone.
We get the Home Assistant config snippets right there in the blog post — if you’ve been looking for a HDMI switch for your hacker lair, now you have one model to look out for in particular. Of course, you could roll your own HDMI switch, and if you’re looking for references, we’ve covered a good few hacks doing that as part of building a KVM.
2 thoughts on “Interfacing A Cheap HDMI Switch With Home Assistant”
“got HDMI input switching to happen from the comfort of his phone.”
Using a remote is surely better and faster than turning on the phone, opening an app and so on.
That is not home automation.
On the other hand, having the ability for the HDMI input to change automatically depending other conditions/triggers, that is home automation. For example, if the doorbell rings, and the TV is on, pause what is playing on the TV, and switch the HDMI input to the channel with the stream from the camera on the front porch.
Ah yes, the author must have gone out of his way to make his life *worse*, because you obviously know the perfect solution despite not having read a single thing about their environment! You even missed the part where this is installed in a lab, not someone’s house.
For one thing, you are likely to always have your phone on you, whereas the remote could be anywhere or lost or flat. They also have many people using the HA instance for other tasks, and there is a tablet set up specifically for easy access. But nooooooo, none of that should get in the way of your opinion!
