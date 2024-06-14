We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: being able to build your own radios is the best thing about being an amateur radio operator. Especially low-power transmitters; there’s just something about having the know-how to put something on the air that’ll reach across the planet on a power budget measured in milliwatts.
This standalone WSPR beacon is a perfect example. If you haven’t been following along, WSPR stands for “weak-signal propagation reporter,” and it’s a digital mode geared for exploring propagation that uses special DSP algorithms to decode signals that are far, far down into the weeds; signal-to-noise ratios of -28 dBm are possible with WSPR.
Because of the digital nature of WSPR encoding and the low-power nature of the mode, [IgrikXD] chose to build a standalone WSPR beacon around an ATMega328. The indispensable Si5351 programmable clock generator forms the RF oscillator, the output of which is amplified by a single JFET transistor. Because timing is everything in the WSPR protocol, the beacon also sports a GPS receiver, ensuring that signals are sent only and exactly on the even-numbered minutes. This is a nice touch and one that our similar but simpler WSPR beacon lacked.
This beacon had us beat on performance, too. [IgrikXD] managed to hit Texas and Colorado from the edge of the North Sea on several bands, which isn’t too shabby at all with a fraction of a watt.
Thanks to [STR-Alorman] for the tip.
[via r/amateurradio]
5 thoughts on “A Super-Simple Standalone WSPR Beacon”
What am I missing, there doesn’t seem to be any filtering on the output to suppress harmonics which is decidedly antisocial, especially as the BS170 PA can make reasonable power into low VHF?
Won’t beat Meshtastic
In terms of miles per watt, yeah, it wipes the floor with Meshtastic and accomplishes that with considerably less complexity.
However, you’re comparing chalk and cheese, Meshtastic and WSPR are two completely different technologies with completely different aims and purposes.
dBm is a measure of power. SNR is expressed in terms of dB. A SNR of -28 dB is equivalent to trying to understand someone speaking 100 feet away while someone else is speaking at the same volume 4 feet away.
chalk&cheese=tears,fanks.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)