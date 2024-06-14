Voxels are effectively like 3D pixels, and they form an integral part of what is commonly referred to as a ‘retro 3D’ look, with pixelated edges sharp enough to cut your retinas on. The problems with modeling a scene using voxels come in the form of creating the geometry and somehow making a physics engine work with voxels rather than conventional triangular (or quad) meshes.
The approach demonstrated by [Daniel Schroeder] comes in the form of a Voxel Displacement Renderer implemented in C++ and using the Vulkan API. Best part of it? It only requires standard meshes along with albedo and displacement maps.
These inputs are processed by the C++-based tools, which generate the voxels that should be rendered and their properties, while the GLSL-based shader handles the GPU-based rendering step. The pre-processing steps required make it a good idea to bake these resources rather than try to process it in real-time. With that done, [Daniel]’s demo was able to sustain a solid 100+ FPS on a Radeon RX 5700 XT GPU at 1440p, and 60+ FPS on a Steam Deck OLED.
In a second blog post [Daniel] goes through his motivations for this project, with it originally having been intended as a showpiece for his resume, but he can imagine it being integrated into a game engine.
There are still questions to be resolved, such as how to integrate this technique for in-scene characters and other dynamic elements (i.e. non-static scenery), but in terms of easing voxel-based rendering by supporting a standard mesh-based workflow it’s an intriguing demonstration.
4 thoughts on “Easy Retro 3D Look With Voxel Displacement Renderer”
Heretic would look great, it has the right kind of textures for this, there are even higher resolution textures like used in the deng (engine).
If I had another lifetime at my disposal, I would love to go balls deep into game dev
Its an art form of the modern times, no doubt about it. You need programmers, writers, graphic artists, musicians, music and art directors to make a videogame.
Solo gamedev is definitely a hobby you can get into. https://daid.github.io/EmptyEpsilon/ is pretty much a solo project from me. Where I spend a tiny bit of money on some 3D models, and the rest is just time.
AFAIK there is nothing inherent in Voxel rendering that necessarily results in “pixelated edges sharp enough to cut your retinas on.” Certainly old-skool voxel engines could produce such results, but that’s true for all 3D engines of the time. The benefit of voxel rendering in the old days was being able to have much further lines of sight without invoking fog or other tricks to limit render view depth.
The big limitation these days is graphics cards that are optimized for polygon rendering, leaving voxel-based engines dependent only upon CPU for computation.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)