For old-timers, CRTs — cathode ray tubes — were fixtures as kids sat in front of TVs watching everything from Howdy Doody to Star Trek. But there’s at least one generation that thinks TVs and computer monitors are flat. If that describes you, you might enjoy [The 8-Bit Guy’s] coverage of how CRTs work in the video below.
CRTs were heavy, took high voltage, and had a dangerous vacuum inside, so we really don’t miss them. The phosphor on the screen had a tendency to “burn in” if you showed the same image over and over. We don’t miss that either.
The basic idea is simple. An electron is fired at the phosphor behind the screen. An electrostatic or electromagnetic arrangement allows you to hit specific spots on the screen, and, of course, you can turn the beam off. Color CRTs have three different phosphors, and the beams have to fire at the correct color phosphor.
The best part of the video is the part where they tear apart an actual CRT, something you don’t see very often. We were worried about the vacuum, but the tube in question had already vented to atmosphere.
We doubt CRTs will make a comeback like vinyl records have. If so, maybe you’ll settle for a software simulation. It does make retrocomputing simulators feel better.
3 thoughts on “All About CRTs”
TFTs and OLED screens also suffer ‘burn in’ though the mechanism is (obviously) different.
I don’t miss colour CRTs so much now TFTs etc have got so high resolution (though that does present its own problems) but I do miss monochrome CRTs, there’s something special about them and I wish I’d kept a terminal or two.
One thing I definitely don’t miss from CRT’s is their bulky size. I have made my desks 100cm (40″) deep and as CRT’s became bigger you still were awefully close as a desk stood against a wall.
On a normal 80cm desk usually the monitor’s rear was against the wall, and the keyboard right in front of the monitor and the keyboard lined up with the front of the desk.
But since the LCD age I noticed I didn’t use the space at the back and am now making them 80cm (32″) deep, with space for a sheet of A4 paper ánd a tablet between keyboard and monitor
I think the “problem” with faithful black/white CRT simulation is that we don’t have true black/white screens anymore.
All the modern flat panels are based on inferior RGB technology, with e-ink screens being the exception.
So there are always those annoying RGB sub pixels around that kinda ruin the mood.
I mean, the human eye not only has receptors for RGB, but also monochrome (brightness, grayscale).
And it’s the monochrome/grayscale aspect that gets a bit neglected these days.
Hopefully this wi change for the better once again,
so we can faithfully enjoy “3D Monster Maze” again or relive the good old Macintosh days. ;)
