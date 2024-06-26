If you’re pairing a tiny Linux computer to a few peripherals — perhaps you’re building a reasonably custom Pi-powered device — it’s rightfully tempting to use something like an STM32 for all your low-level tasks, from power management to reading keyboard events.
Now, in case you were wondering how to tie the two together, consider HID over I2C, it’s a standardized protocol with wide software and peripheral support, easily implementable and low-power. What’s more, [benedekkupper] gives you an example STM32 project with a detailed explanation on how you too can benefit from the protocol.
There are several cool things about this project. For a start, its code is generic enough that it will port across the entire STM32 lineup nicely. Just change the pin definitions as needed, compile it, flash it onto your devboard and experiment away. Need to change the descriptors? The
hid-rdf library used lets you define a custom descriptor super easily, none of that building a descriptor from scratch stuff, and it even does compile-time verification of the descriptor!
The project has been tested with a Raspberry Pi 400, and [benedekkupper] links a tutorial on quickly adding your I2C-HID device on an Linux platform; all you need is DeviceTree support. Wondering what’s possible with HID? We’ve seen hackers play with HID aplenty here, and hacking on the HID standard isn’t just for building keyboards. It can let you automate your smartphone, reuse a laptop touchpad or even a sizeable Wacom input surface, liberate extra buttons on gamepads, or build your own touchscreen display.
4 thoughts on “Coupling STM32 And Linux? Consider HID Over I2C”
> all you need is DeviceTree support
And the 2 weeks to understand it, yet to even master it.
2 weeks? That’s rookie numbers. More like 2 months to write anything that’s actually usable or maintainable. At least linux devicetrees are useful.
Zephyr “devicetrees” look like their linux counterparts at a glance yet are anything but
I hate when people push Zephyr because they are too lazy to learn embedded.
An alternative approach, particularly suited for Arduino boards communicating with Linux devices via I2C (including STM32s), involves employing a register-based I2C peripheral format.
From the perspective of the master device, this method allows for reading and writing data to an emulated set of registers, akin to interfacing with an I2C EEPROM, for instance.
On the peripheral side, incoming data can be immediately acted upon, or stored in a register for later processing. Outgoing data may be generated on demand, or pre-generated, stored in a register, and then retrieved upon request.
For a detailed example of Arduino code implementing this peripheral-side functionality, which has been peer-reviewed and refined, along with comprehensive setup instructions, please refer to: https://green.bug-eyed.monster/arduino-i2c-slave/
Exercise caution when using this approach alongside other libraries that disable interrupts for extended periods. The Arduino Wire library is sensitive to such interruptions, potentially causing the I2C peripheral to malfunction under certain conditions.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)