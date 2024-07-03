FLOSS Weekly Episode 790: Better Bash Scripting With Amber

This week Jonathan Bennett and Dan Lynch chat with Paweł Karaś about Amber, a modern scripting language that compiles into a Bash script. Want to write scripts with built-in error handling, or prefer strongly typed languages? Amber may be for you!

– https://github.com/Ph0enixKM/Amber

– https://amber-lang.com/

– https://docs.amber-lang.com/

Did you know you can watch the live recording of the show Right on our YouTube Channel? Have someone you’d like use to interview? Let us know, or contact the guest and have them contact us! Take a look at the schedule here.

Direct Download in DRM-free MP3.

If you’d rather read along, here’s the transcript for this week’s episode.