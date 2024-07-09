Today’s memory sticks have hundreds of pins and many gigabytes of RAM on board. Decades ago, though, the humble 30-pin SIMM was the state of the art where memory was concerned. If you’ve got vintage gear, you can try and hunt down old RAM, or you can copy [Bits und Bolts] and make your own.
Previously, [Bits und Bolts] built a 4 MB SIMM, but he’s now ramped up to building 16 MB RAM sticks — the largest size supported by the 30-pin standard. That’s a ton compared to most 30-pin sticks from the 1980s, which topped out at a feeble 1 MB.
We get to see four of his 16 MB sticks installed in a 386 motherboard, set up to operate in the appropriate Fast Page Mode. He was able to get the system operating with 64 MB of RAM, an amount still considered acceptable in the early Pentium 3 era. Hilariously, memtest took a full ten hours to complete a single pass with this configuration. [Bits and Bolts] also tried to push the motherboard further, but wasn’t able to get it to POST with over 64 MB of RAM.
As [Bits und Bolts] demonstrates, if you can read a schematic and design a PCB, it’s not that hard to design RAM sticks for many vintage computers. We’ve seen some other RAM hacks in this vein before, too.
3 thoughts on “Build Your Own 16 MB 30-Pin SIMMs For Vintage PCs”
2 year old github repo documenting same design, even includes the very same “EDO to FPM” hack https://github.com/rigred/SIMMBA-16
I was prepared for memtest to take a little bit longer, but 10 hours for scanning 64MB is ludicrous, what it tested and how it this done. That means that testing RAM is at a speed of less than 2KB per second! That must be some pretty intensive testing.
Regarding this project, pretty cool project, good to keep these old machines running.
Cool project, but I’d bet that hundreds of those old memory sticks hit the junk yards every day. Can’t be that difficult to find some. eBay has several for sale right now for as low as $10 each.
