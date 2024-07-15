Nitric Acid Is The Hot New Way To Pick Locks

Lockpicking is a grand skill to have, and one that’s often presumed to be one of the dark arts of the burglar. However, a new technique has come to the fore in some European contexts. It appears nitric acid is being used to damage locks to allow criminals to gain entry into residential premises.
Germany’s Bild has covered this matter, as has Feuerwehr Magazine. The technique has apparently come to prominence in the last couple of years. Attackers pour the corrosive liquid into the keyway of a typical door lock. This damages the cylinder, and perhaps the pins inside as well. Once the metal has been eaten away and the structure of the lock is sufficiently degraded, it can presumably be forced open quite easily with hand tools. The technique is apparently especially effective in Germany, where locks are typically installed with the pins facing down. This makes it easy for any liquid trickled into the lock to eat away at the pins in the bottom.
German authorities advised people to be on the look out for discoloration around door locks. If seen, it’s important to avoid contact with any corrosive liquid that may have been used on the lock.
It’s a nasty technique that doesn’t just damage locks, but doors as well! Meanwhile, if you’re learning the art of lockpicking, just remember not to practice on any important locks you might actually need. More pictures after the break.
Wow new lockpicking meta just dropped? Nitric acidhttps://t.co/rWHabR3HuY https://t.co/O95nTlEOdd pic.twitter.com/EVFWFwGLlQ
— SwiftOnSecurity (@SwiftOnSecurity) July 14, 2024
picking locks does destroy them, unlike acid, so inaccurate headline
DOESN’T [doh]
Picking is a method used when not leaving traces is a requirement, ie to avoid detection longer or attempt claims that no break-in occurred.
Brute force is when that isn’t a requirement. As this method wouldn’t be silent either, there is no advantage over kicking the door frame in or breaking a window, both of which are quicker, easier, and faster.
This method just adds disadvantages for no reason at all.
There are so many more uses for nitric acid in such concentrations as to be able to corrode metals in a short period of time……..
As Jim Al-Khalili use to say: BOOM. SCIENCE!!
It should be easy to find the people doing this. Just look for the ones killing mosquitoes with shotguns.
Reminds me of a Sherlock Holmes cartoon I saw as a kid.
Most locks I’d just pick it or use a bump key, as the people I’ve helped didn’t want to buy new locks, but I guess if your skill is too low (as in this case) or it’s a really complicated lock, then it’s time for overkill.
I’m pretty sure our old VW beetle also has the ignition key installed with the pins on the bottom. I always wondered about that – would not have guessed it was a German thing.
And the method is no longer limited to Germany, it’s spreading in other European countries as well.
I hope some method to mitigate or prevent emerges relatively soon.
nitric acid is usually difficult to obtain due to its use in explosives. I doubt this would be popular in every country.
