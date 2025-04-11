Gemini 2.0 + Robotics = Slam Dunk?

Over on the Google blog [Joel Meares] explains how Google built the new family of Gemini Robotics models.

The bi-arm ALOHA robot equipped with Gemini 2.0 software can take general instructions and then respond dynamically to its environment as it carries out its tasks. This family of robots aims to be highly dexterous, interactive, and general-purpose by applying the sort of non-task-specific training methods that have worked so well with LLMs, and applying them to robot tasks.

There are two things we here at Hackaday are wondering. Is there anything a robot will never do? And just how cherry-picked are these examples in the slick video? Let us know what you think in the comments!