The Incomplete JSON Pretty Printer (Brought To You By Vibes)

Incomplete JSON (such as from a log that terminates unexpectedly) doesn’t parse cleanly, which means anything that usually prints JSON nicely, won’t. Frustration with this is what led [Simon Willison] to make The Incomplete JSON pretty printer, a single-purpose web tool that pretty-prints JSON regardless of whether it’s complete or not.
Making a tool to solve a particular issue is a fantastic application of software, but in this case it also is a good lead-in to some thoughts [Simon] has to share about vibe coding. The incomplete JSON printer is a perfect example of vibe coding, being the product of [Simon] directing an LLM to iteratively create a tool and not looking at the actual code once.
[Simon] shares that the term “vibe coding” was first used in a social media post by [Andrej Karpathy], who we’ve seen shared a “hello world” of GPT-based LLMs as well as how to train one in pure C, both of which are the product of a deep understanding of the subject (and fantastically educational) so he certainly knows how things work.
Anyway, [Andrej] had a very specific idea he was describing with vibe coding: that of engaging with the tool in almost a state of flow for something like a weekend project, just focused on iterating one’s way to what they want without fussing the details. Why? Because doing so is new, engaging, and fun.
Since then, vibe coding as a term seems to get used to refer to any and all AI-assisted coding, a subject on which folks have quite a few thoughts (many of which were eagerly shared on a recent Ask Hackaday on the subject).
Of course human oversight is critical to a solid and reliable development workflow. But not all software is the same. In the case of the Incomplete JSON Pretty Printer, [Simon] really doesn’t care what the code actually looks like. He got it made in a short amount of time, the tool does exactly what he wants, and it’s hard to imagine the stakes being any lower. To [Simon], however the LMM decided to do things is fine, and there’s a place for that.
6 thoughts on “The Incomplete JSON Pretty Printer (Brought To You By Vibes)”
“Vibe coding ain’t all bad” but sure, put the blacl box on the open internet. Nothing can go wrong with that.
you just published an article today https://hackaday.com/2025/04/12/vibe-check-false-packages-a-new-llm-security-risk/ which gives you an example of why you might not want to execute LLM produced code without looking at it
“Of course human oversight is critical to a solid and reliable development workflow. But not all software is the same. In the case of the Incomplete JSON Pretty Printer, [Simon] really doesn’t care what the code actually looks like. He got it made in a short amount of time, the tool does exactly what he wants, and it’s hard to imagine the stakes being any lower. “
Unless … the AI-generated code imports a package that turns out to be malicious.
The author explicitly requested pure HTML and JS, no imports. And the generated code is exactly that. “Doesn’t care what the code looks like” does not mean “never looked at the generated code after it was created”.
Partially completed code to handle partially completed data. Nice.
