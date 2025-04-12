The Incomplete JSON Pretty Printer (Brought To You By Vibes)

Incomplete JSON (such as from a log that terminates unexpectedly) doesn’t parse cleanly, which means anything that usually prints JSON nicely, won’t. Frustration with this is what led [Simon Willison] to make The Incomplete JSON pretty printer, a single-purpose web tool that pretty-prints JSON regardless of whether it’s complete or not.

Making a tool to solve a particular issue is a fantastic application of software, but in this case it also is a good lead-in to some thoughts [Simon] has to share about vibe coding. The incomplete JSON printer is a perfect example of vibe coding, being the product of [Simon] directing an LLM to iteratively create a tool and not looking at the actual code once.

[Simon] shares that the term “vibe coding” was first used in a social media post by [Andrej Karpathy], who we’ve seen shared a “hello world” of GPT-based LLMs as well as how to train one in pure C, both of which are the product of a deep understanding of the subject (and fantastically educational) so he certainly knows how things work.

Anyway, [Andrej] had a very specific idea he was describing with vibe coding: that of engaging with the tool in almost a state of flow for something like a weekend project, just focused on iterating one’s way to what they want without fussing the details. Why? Because doing so is new, engaging, and fun.

Since then, vibe coding as a term seems to get used to refer to any and all AI-assisted coding, a subject on which folks have quite a few thoughts (many of which were eagerly shared on a recent Ask Hackaday on the subject).

Of course human oversight is critical to a solid and reliable development workflow. But not all software is the same. In the case of the Incomplete JSON Pretty Printer, [Simon] really doesn’t care what the code actually looks like. He got it made in a short amount of time, the tool does exactly what he wants, and it’s hard to imagine the stakes being any lower. To [Simon], however the LMM decided to do things is fine, and there’s a place for that.