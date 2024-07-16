Compute Unified Device Architecture, or CUDA, is a software platform for doing big parallel calculation tasks on NVIDIA GPUs. It’s been a big part of the push to use GPUs for general purpose computing, and in some ways, competitor AMD has thusly been left out in the cold. However, with more demand for GPU computation than ever, there’s been a breakthrough. SCALE from [Spectral Compute] will let you compile CUDA applications for AMD GPUs.
SCALE allows CUDA programs to run as-is on AMD GPUs, without modification. The SCALE compiler is also intended as a drop-in swap for nvcc, right down to the command line options. For maximum ease of use, it acts like you’ve installed the NVIDIA Cuda Toolkit, so you can build with cmake just like you would for a normal NVIDIA setup. Currently, Navi 21 and Navi 31 (RDNA 2.0 and RDNA 3.0) targets are supported, while a number of other GPUs are undergoing testing and development.
The basic aim is to allow developers to use AMD hardware without having to maintain an entirely separate codebase. It’s still a work in progress, but it’s a promising tool that could help break NVIDIA’s stranglehold on parts of the GPGPU market.
10 thoughts on “CUDA, But Make It AMD”
Games and graphical applications run on both nVIDIA and AMD, on all the major operating systems. An abstraction layer for CUDA doesn’t seem impossible!
OpenCL exists and works. It has historically been slower than CUDA, but newest benchmarks put them very close to each other performance-wise. Library availability is another matter, where CUDA has some advantage.
If you’re using CUDA you want to squeeze as much speed out of it as possible (i.e. if you are using CUDA you are probably trying to make money in one way or another)
Any numbers on performance comparisons?
This triggers a memory from a floating point emulator I had running on my 80386 to do AutoCAD (No not an autocrat,you silly spelling thing) at home back in the ’90-ies. It worked, but it was terribly slow. After a while you learn exactly how far you can zoom in and out without triggering a “regenerate”, because that was a two minute wait.
This is what it will ultimately come down to.
But I don’t think this is intended for big computations where it’s likely even small performance differences will translate to significant sums (or hours).
I bet this will be more useful for the I just want to run this tool locally for some reason.
Still it will add pressure to Nvidia which is helpful.
Nvidia’s lawyers are warming up their brief cases.
Eh.. I think they want to keep a pet competitor around for antitrust purposes. Kind of funny that nvidia and intel both have the same duopoly prop-up operation.
If AMD was failing too hard, they would pay to keep it alive so they didn’t have to risk being broken up
Or NVIDIA is dissecting it and looking for new CUDA commands to add that it will have lower performance on AMD hardware. Basically AMD now have to play catch-up with a standard fully controller by NVIDIA. NVIDIA internally will know the standard from day one, issue a newer revision of their software and there will be a delay before AMD can add any new commands. NVIDIA will always have the latest revision and AMD will be at best no versions behind after a delay.
Now if they could do a version for Metal on Apple chips.
there is project https://github.com/vosen/ZLUDA Cuda drop in for amd
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)