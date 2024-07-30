Cathode-ray tube (CRT) televisions may no longer be in production, but its last bastion came in the form of extremely cheap little Chinese portable sets with a black-and-white tube. They’re now useless for broadcast TV, so can often be had for next-to-nothing. [Action Retro] has a video showing a Mac Classic clone using one, and with a built-in Raspberry Pi and a copy of RiscOS it almost makes a usable computer.
The video below the break is a little heavy on the 3D printer sponsor and the Mac case comes from a Thingiverse project, but it’s well executed and we’re grateful for being introduced to that original project. We’d have gone for a period-correct beige filament rather than the glow-in-the-dark green one used here.
We’re guessing that more than one reader will have a few of those TVs around the place, such is their ubiquity. Is it worth making this as a novelty item? It depends upon your viewpoint, but we can’t help liking the result even if perhaps it’s not for us. If RiscOS isn’t quite the thing, there’s an option a little closer to the real thing.
4 thoughts on “This Home Made Mac Has A Real CRT”
Wow, that is so cool. I have seen many of these old portable TVs at flea markets and thought that they would make a cool retro-pi enclosure. Too bad there wasn’t any way to adjust the CRT yoke better with the resolution to give a full screen. One thing would have been cool would have been to show the entire cabinet glowing with the lights off. Anyway….Nice hack !
You’ll need to take another crack at the last link for “an option a little closer to the real thing”, unless you’re going to pass out edit permissions. ;-)
Everyone’s a critic, but… a Mac with RiscOS? Heresy! Something that looks like an A440 with an AKF12 monitor atop wouldn’t have been much harder to model.
Macs of that era had history’s worst OS.
Upgrade it to RiscDOS!
