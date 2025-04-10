Ion thrusters are an amazing spacecraft propulsion technology, providing very high efficiency with relatively little fuel. Yet getting one to produce more thrust than that required to lift a sheet of A4 paper requires a lot of electricity. This is why they have been only used for applications where sustained thrust and extremely low fuel usage are important, such as the attitude management of satellites and other spacecraft. Now researchers in New Zealand have created a prototype magnetoplasmadynamic (MPD) thruster with a superconducting electromagnet that is claimed to reduce the required input power by 99% while generating a three times as strong a magnetic field.
Although MPD thrusters have been researched since the 1970s – much like their electrostatic cousins, Hall-effect thrusters – the power limitations on the average spacecraft have limited mission profiles. Through the use of a high-temperature superconducting electromagnet with an integrated cryocooler, the MPD thruster should be able to generate a very strong field, while only sipping power. Whether this works and is as reliable as hoped will be tested this year when the prototype thruster is installed on the ISS for experiments.
7 thoughts on “Improving Magnetoplasmadynamic Ion Thrusters With Superconductors”
I wonder why all the bother with a superconductor. They say the magnet coil draws 1 watt to generate a 0.5 Tesla magnetic field, “a 99 percent reduction in input power compared to a copper electromagnet”.
I didn’t see the model of cryocooler they are using, but that size typically draws about 100 watts, so it’s not like they are really saving on their power budget.
The AMS experiment flying on the ISS uses a 1.2 tonne permanent magnet, producing 0.14 T over a huge internal volume, so getting powerfula magnets into space is not an issue. Smaller, lighter ones making 1 T fields are commercially available, so the field strength is not the issue.
So, why the hassle of a superconductor when a permanent magnet looks like it could do the job?
Wouldn’t a cryocooler be significantly more efficient in the shade in space at around 100 K?
Absolutely. James Webb’s cryocooler, sitting behind that giant sunshade, sips just 33 watts to make 0.25 watts of cooling at 14 K.
Because it’s bigger and heavier, so you lose on fuel for having to accelerate that extra mass.
And copper coils are very inefficient, so I would be that 99% reduction is counted with the pump in operation, and it doesn’t need to run all the time because space is pretty cold as it is. For a quick search, a small electromagnet could operate at some hundreds of watts to generate 0.5 Tesla, but a bigger one might need kilowatts to extend the field over a larger volume.
1 Tesla at 1 Watt?! That’s wild. Imagine leveraging this tech for lightweight low power MRI machines.
Any modern medical MRI system generates 3 Tesla while requiring zero power to maintain the field, and less than one watt of cooling.
Unfortunately producing 0.5 watts of cooling at the 5-10 Kelvin required takes 10 kilowatts of electrical input power for the cryocooler…
Hence why high temperature superconductors that operate above 77 K. Recent ones work at 133 K (−140 °C) and some even higher under high pressures.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)