Open Source Liquid Rocket Reaches For The Sky

Since the very beginning, solid-propellants have been the cornerstone of amateur rocketry. From the little Estes rocket picked up from the toy store, to vehicles like the University of Southern California’s Traveler IV that (probably) crossed the Kármán line in 2019, a rapidly burning chunk of solid propellant is responsible for pushing them skyward. That’s not to say that amateur rockets powered by liquid propellants are completely unheard of … it’s just that getting them right is so ridiculously difficult that comparatively few have been built.
But thanks to [Half Cat Rocketry], we may start to see more hobbyists and students taking on the challenge. Their Mojave Sphinx liquid-fueled rocket is not only designed to be as easy and cheap to build as possible, but it’s been released as open source so that others can replicate it. All of the 2D and 3D CAD files have been made available under the GPLv3 license, and if you’re in the mood for a little light reading, there’s a nearly 370 page guidebook you can download that covers building and launching the rocket.
Now of course we’re still talking about literal rocket science here, so while we don’t doubt a sufficiently motivated individual could put one of these together on their own, you’ll probably want to gather up a couple friends and have a well-stocked makerspace to operate out of. All told, [Half Cat] estimates you should be able to build a Mojave Sphinx for less than $2,000 USD, but that assumes everything is done in-house and you don’t contract out any of the machining.
The design is the result of years of research and development that was aimed at distilling a liquid-fueled rocket down to its most basic form. There’s no gas generator, no turbine, no pumps of any kind. Controlling the flow of propellants within the rocket requires only a pair of servo-actuated valves thanks to the ingenious use of dual-acting vapor pressurization. Put simply, the rocket uses one large vertical tank that’s internally divided by a movable piston, with the oxidizer — nitrous oxide — on one side and the fuel — nearly any flammable liquid, such as alcohol or gasoline — on the other. The high-pressure nitrous oxide pushes down on the piston, which in turn pressurizes the fuel.
To get the most out of your investment, the Mojave Sphinx is designed to be entirely reusable. Assuming it makes a soft enough landing, you just need to refill the tank and launch it again. In practice it’s a bit more involved than that, but the team of [Half Cat] say they’ve managed to fly the same rocket multiple times in a single day. The handbook even has a handy maintenance schedule that tells you how often you should check or replace different components of the rocket. For example, it advises replacing the propellant piston o-rings every third flight.
The downside? There’s only so much performance you can wring out a rudimentary propulsion system like this. When compared to more simplistic solid-propellant rockets, the higher mass of the Mojave Sphinx puts the maximum altitude of the 96 inch (2.4 meter) long rocket at around 10,000 feet (3 kilometers). Still, we know plenty of folks who would call that a worthy compromise for being able to say they built their own liquid rocket.
That is pretty cool, but I would like to see an animation of how it works.
At any given temperature, the nitrous oxide has a fixed vapor pressure. If the oxidizer chamber gets larger, then more nitrous will boil off to keep the headspace full of gas at that pressure. That applies as long as there’s enough oxidizer left for there to be some liquid. Since a given amount of nitrous oxide at its room-temperature vapor pressure takes up on the order of 20 times as much space in gaseous form than in liquid form, boiling some off to provide pressurizing gas won’t eat into your reserves too much.
The fuel, on the other hand, is incompressible and has a relatively low vapor pressure, so the fuel side of the tank will always be just liquid fuel.
Since the piston can move freely, the pressure on both sides of the tank will be the same.
Assume that the oxidizer outlet valve is at the bottom of the tank, in the liquid part of the oxidizer. If you open both valves, liquid fuel and liquid oxidizer, both under identical pressure, will be forced out of their respective parts of the tank at rates determined by the sizes of the orifices they’re passing through. The tank pressure will stay roughly constant as the oxidizer continues to boil (it’ll presumably actually drop off some because the tank will cool down, but it’s basically constant at any given temperature). So the flow rates of both fuel and oxidizer will both also stay roughly constant. And since whatever the pressure is, it applies to both the fuel and the oxidizer equally, the proportions of the two should stay even more constant.
The animation would just show fuel and oxidizer flowing out of the tank in liquid form, the oxidizer boiling, and the piston moving toward the fuel side.
Wonderful. I am glad to see technology really coming to model rocket propulsion. It used to have such a stultifying focus on premade solid motors with no active stabilization, basically getting rid of most of the interesting parts of rocketry.
One big piece of that was safety and at the time of the introduction of model rockets, to try and keep them form being classified as fireworks, which had a pretty bad reputation. Sadly even today fireworks have a pretty bad reputation, when the vast majority of “accidents” I read about are caused more by human stupidity than the pyrotechnic device.
Various rocket motor topologies have appeared and the gap between model and amateur rocketry has closed a bit. It is not unusual at a launch to see some rockets flying with nitrous and some kind of a fuel. There are also a lot more electronically enhanced rockets, doing everything from firing the chute charge to sending full video back and recording lots of telemetry of the flight.
There are also people playing with active stabilization to the point where one group seems to be able to get their rockets to pretty reliably land standing up.
Sadly, it is not a poor mans hobby, but it is fun to go to one of the big launches to see what folks have been up to.
Where is the line between “Actively stabilized model rocket” and “Guided missile”?
