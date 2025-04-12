Biting Off More Than I Can Chew

Earlier this year, I bought one of those K40-style laser machines that was listed at a ridiculously low price, and it arrived broken. Well, let me qualify that: the laser tube and the power supply work perfectly, but that’s about the best you can say about it.
On first power-up, it made a horrible noise, the Y-axis was jammed, the X-axis was so off-square that it was visibly apparent, and it turned out that as I fixed one of these problems after the other, that it was just the tip of the iceberg. The Y-axis was jammed because the belts were so tight that they made the motor bind. Replacing them, because they were simply too short, got the stage moving, but it didn’t engage the endstops. Fixing those revealed that the motor was stepped wrong, and flipping the pins in the connector finally got it homing in the right direction. Full disassembly and reassembly steps required at each stage here.
The X-axis just needed adjustment, but the opto on its endstop had been completely crushed by a previous failed homing, and I had to desolder and resolder in a new one. (Keep your junkbox well stocked!) With the machine working, it became obvious that the driver board was barely usable. It accelerates horribly jerkily, which makes the motors skip and stall. It had to be run artificially slowly because it couldn’t make the corners. So I put in a new motor controller board that handles Gcode and does legitimate acceleration ramps.
Movement mostly fixed, it was time to align the laser. Of course, the optical path is all messed up, they forgot the o-ring that holds the focusing lens in place, and the thing keeps powering down randomly. This turns out to be because of the aiming red laser pointer, which has a positive case, which is shorting through the single wrap of electrical tape that “insulates” it from the machine’s frame. When this shorts, the motor driver board browns out. Lovely!
Once I was finally able to start aligning the beam, I discovered that the frame is warped out of plane. The simple solution is to take it all apart again and shim it until it’s flat, but I just haven’t had the time yet. I’m not beaten, but it’s been eating up hours after hours on the weekends, and that time is scarce.
I love DIY, and I love taking a machine apart in order to understand it. Once. But I’m now on my tenth or twelfth unmounting of the motion stage, and frankly, it’s no fun any more. It would have been quicker, if maybe not cheaper, to have built this machine entirely from scratch. At least for the moment, I’ve bitten off more than I have time to chew.
7 thoughts on “Biting Off More Than I Can Chew”
You get what you pay for and the only winner here is Mr. Sum Ting Wong who made a buck on a stupid laowai.
My K40 is also from China, obviously, and worked perfectly out of the box, didn’t even have to align it. Over the years, I replaced the stock bed with a honeycomb and played around with adding an air-assist, but those are more upgrades than repairs. The biggest problem it had was when the inside got a leak due to excessive pressure on the cooling water when I installed central cooling water in my shop (the Chinese engineers do love their water cooling), which I fixed with an appropriate pressure regulator and a zip tie for good measure. It worked fine after drying out (I gave it a day after removing visible water to be on the safe side.)
These days many things I buy I expect to have to fix. I bought a really nice portable air compressor only to find out that the battery life was about 8 minutes. What’s worse was the standby life was only like a day. So every time I picked it up to use it it was completely dead.
Tear the battery pack apart, replace the cells with nice high capacity cells and the thing is great!
I have at least one old XYZ assembly (ne Lulzbot but died of bad firmware update) that I keep just for this kind of eventuality – one day I’ll need a good solid assembly to fix some other bad investment :-)
Consumers as beta testers.
Being in the US, I am going to miss cheap Chinese industrial machinery more than anything else, I think. It’s a great value for the money, and more and more, it just works fine out of the box. The average quality has gone markedly up over the last ten years. I still take the covers off and do an inspection of it, though, to be on the safe side (and try to get a feel for what might break in the future.)
Maybe they had to get it out the door and on the ship before the next round of tariffs were imposed.
The one I purchased 10 years ago surprisingly worked out of the box. I say surprisingly because even the mirror alignment was on target enough that it was only out less than 1 mm in the opposite corner from the homing switches. Mechanical switches, analog system with mA meter and power adjusting POT.
If you look around you will find there is no one K40 manufacturer, it’s just a design target and model name.
Usually the only common component is the m2nano controller(now m3nano) and the laser power supply.
They also come with low grade 35W laser tubes so if you run them at over 18mA you will wear the tube out quickly. When you get a real 40W tube then it feels like a new more powerful machine being able to use full 40W of power.
Totally on-par with my k40 experience(s). I’ve updated two of them to slightly-more-usable condition over the years. Plan on a lot of learning and work before it will “just work”. The power supplies and tubes don’t last long. And the mechanics are shit. But it might be worth it if you want to up your laser and CNC game on your own timeframe.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)