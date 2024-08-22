As Neuralink works towards getting its brain-computer interface technology approved for general use, it now has two human patients who have received the experimental implant. The second patient, [Alex], received the implant in July of 2024 and is said to be doing well, being able to play games like Counter Strike 2 without using his old mouth-operated controller. He’s also creating designs in Fusion 360 to have them 3D printed.
This positive news comes after the first patient ([Noland Arbaugh]) suffered major issues with his implant, with only 10-15% of the electrodes still working after receiving the implant in January. The issue of electrode threads retracting was apparently a known issue years prior already.
We analyzed Neuralink’s claims back in 2019, when its founder – [Elon Musk] – was painting lofty goals for the implant, including reading and writing of brains, integration with AIs and much more. Since that time Neuralink has been mostly in the news for the many test animals which it euthanized during its test campaign prior to embarking on its first human test subjects.
There also appears a continuing issue with transmitting the noisy data from the electrodes, as it is far more data than can be transmitted wirelessly. To solve this seemingly impossible problem, Neuralink has now turned to the public with its Neuralink Compression Challenge to have someone make a miraculous lossless compression algorithm for it.
With still many challenges ahead, it ought to be clear that it will take many more years before Neuralink’s implant is ready for prime-time, but so far at least it seems to at least make life easier for two human patients.
9 thoughts on “Second Human Neuralink Brain Implant Recipient Uses It For CAD And Videogaming”
“We analyzed Neuralink’s claims back in 2019, when its founder – [Elon Musk] ”
He founded Neuraling in the same way he founded Tesla, by getting fanbois to edit the Wiki pages.
Tesla’s wikipedia page doesn’t list Musk as a founder.
The wikipedia page for Neuralink says he founded it (in 2016) with seven scientists – is that claim false?
What are you talking about?
People like to dump on Musk because of what he did to twitter, but in reality just about every other person who graduated STEM in the US had the same opportunities as he did, but didn’t go as far.
People like to dump on Musk because he has a long history of jumping into companies as an investor, calling himself a founder, and spewing idiocy while the actual founders and other investors try to keep him in check and the business progressing. Since Zip2, how much or what of value he has actually contributed to any venture, beyond check writing, is pretty questionable.
Sure. Every STEM graduate has a father who owns an emerald mine.
“He founded Neuraling in the same way he founded Tesla, by getting fanbois to edit the Wiki pages.” and “Tesla’s wikipedia page doesn’t list Musk as a founder” are not mutually exclusive,so how can Owlman (or anyone) know if “he founded it (in 2016) with seven scientists ” is a false claim?
In the other hand, it would be interesting to know how he came to that conclusion about fanbois editing wiki pages :)
LOL look at the “Compression Challenge” it is “solve this huge problem for us, and submit the source so we can use it and make money from it”
How ridiculous and super shady.
I wonder if it’ll come bundled with Wild Gunman.
Seriously though, if it develops beyond a glorified mouse, it could be a game changer for the severely disabled. Personally I prefer my wetware to stay the way it is. I really don’t like the idea of pop-up ads that can truly read your thoughts 24/7. If they knew what people really thought about, a lot of people would get locked up for life. Imagine Flash Gordon style telepathic phone calls. Something tells me there would always be a man in the middle somewhere.
Sooooooo. It plays Doom.
And Rick roles you.
