When WiFi first came out, it was a super exciting time. The technology was new, and quite a bit less secure back then—particularly if not configured properly. That gave rise to the practice of wardriving—driving around with a computer, looking for unsecured networks, often just for the fun of it. [Simon] has been examining this classic practice from a modern perspective.
He’s been at the game for a long time—from back in the days when you might head out with a thick old laptop, a bunch of PCMCIA cards, and dangly antennas. It’s much more advanced these days, given we’ve got WiFi on all different bands and Bluetooth devices to consider to boot. Heck, even Zigbee, if you’re hunting down a rogue house full of Internet of Things gadgets.
Today, when he’s out researching the wireless landscape, he uses devices like the Flipper Zero, the Raspberry Pi, and a Google Pixel 5 running the WiGLE WiFi Wardriving app. [Simon] notes that the latter is the easiest way to get started if you’ve got an Android phone. Beyond that, there’s software and hardware out there these days that can do amazing things compared to the simple rigs of yesteryear.
If you’re out looking for free internet these days, wardriving might be a bit pointless given it’s available in practically every public building you visit. But if you’re a wireless security researcher, or just curious about what your own home setup is putting out, it might be worth looking at these tools! Happy hunting.
One thought on “Wardriving Tools In The Modern Era”
Wardriving itself simply identifies WiFi signals in passing. It is possible to geolocate someone or something based on the WiFi SSID’s their device is observing. I’ve done Wardriving, and contributed to Wigle, but have not really found a practical use for it. This article doesn’t reveal the practical purpose or inspired me with a new angle.
However, if the objective is to analyze the operation (or issues) with WiFi in your location, or a MESH network that provides continuous coverage over many access points on the property, this is a bit more involved. Apps on Android like WiFiman provide good insight into basic WiFi workings. Missing is the visibility of the overhead messages for fast roaming, roamer lists, and deeper workings of roaming and continuous coverage. Is the user equipment roaming only at 5 GHz, or is it dropping to 2.4 GHz before getting closer to another AP and climbing back up to 5GHz. Etc.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)