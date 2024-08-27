When we think of programmable hardware, we think of FPGAs. But they’re not the only option. [Oliver Schmidt] has been exploring how the Raspberry Pi Pico can serve in such a role for the classic Apple II. The talk was presented at the KansasFest event this year, and it’s well worth diving into!
[Oliver] has developed A2Pico. It’s a series of Apple II peripheral cards that are based around the Raspberry Pi Pico, as you might have guessed. [Oliver] has been working in the area since 2021 with one [Glenn Jones], with the duo experimenting with connecting the versatile microcontroller directly to the slot bus of the Apple II. [Ralle Palaveev] then chimed in, developing the A2Pico hardware with solely through-hole components for ease of assembly.
A number of cards have been developed based on A2Pico, including a storage device, a Z80 CP/M card, and a specialized card to play Bad Apple on the IIGS. It’s all thanks to the versatility of the programmable I/O (PIO) peripheral inside the Raspberry Pi Pico. This device enables the Pico to be reprogrammed to handle all sorts of complicated tasks at great speed. This is particularly useful when using it to bit-bang a protocol or talk with another machine, and it serves perfectly well in this role. Basically, by reprogramming the Pico and its PIO, the A2Pico design can become any one of a number of different add-on cards.
It’s well worth diving into this stuff if you’ve ever contemplated building your own peripheral cards for 8-bit and 16-bit machines. We’ve seen some other great add-on cards for vintage machines before, too.
2 thoughts on “Using The Pi Pico As ‘Programmable Hardware’ For The Apple II”
See also the neo6502, which is a minimal modern retrocomputer which is essentially a 6502 glued to a RP2040. The RP2040 bit-bangs the 6502’s address and data buses and emulates ROM, RAM and peripherals. There are various firmware payloads for it: it’ll emulate an Apple II or an Oric, someone’s working on a Commodore 64 payload, and there’s Morpheus, a native firmware package which runs the 6502 at 6MHz and gives you ‘hardware’ support for a FAT filesystem, graphics with sprites and tilemaps, sound, etc.
Also, it runs CP/M-65! https://www.olimex.com/Products/Retro-Computers/Neo6502/open-source-hardware
Why not just emulate the 6502 on the Pico?
