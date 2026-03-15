DR-DOS Is Back, But Not Quite As We Knew It

If you weren’t around for the early PC era, or were a little more casual about operating systems, you could perhaps be forgiven for not knowing that DOS is not synonymous with MS-DOS. MS-DOS was just Microsoft’s implementation — or rather, an implementation they purchased — of a Disk Operating System, one that was…let’s just say “inspired by” Digital Research’s CP/M.
Digital Research shot back with DR-DOS, an operating system that was both compatible with and much superior in some ways to MS-DOS. The last version was released in 1991, after Novell bought the struggling Digital Research. Now it’s back, or at least, it’s on its way back with a fully clean-room implementation by a fellow who calls himself [CheeseWeezel] on Reddit.
He’s gone so far as to purchase the trademark, so this re-creation is the official DR-DOS. In any case [CheeseWeezel]’s DR-DOS is considered version 9.0, and is currently in Beta. The clean-sheet re-implementation of DR-DOS’s API was sadly necessary due to the rather tortured history of the IP after DR was bought by Novel, who sold DR-DOS to Caldera, who briefly open-sourced the code before retracting the license and selling on. Some of you may remember a controversy where a previous rights holder, DR DOS INC, was found purloining FreeDOS code in violation of the GPL. Perhaps because of that, [CheeseWeezel] isn’t using any old code, and isn’t open-sourcing what he’s done. Right now, the beta of DR-DOS 9 is free for non-commercial use, but as is standard for EULAs, that could change at any time without warning. [CheeseWeezel] is still working full compatibility, but at this point it at least runs DOOM.
Still, given the origins of DOS in Digital Research’s early work on CP/M, it warms the heart to see what many of us thought of as the “true” DOS survive in some form in the 21st century. Arguably it already had, in the form of SvarDOS, but you can’t use that to make smug jokes about your operating system having PhD instead of a measly master’s. If you did not like DOS, we recall the joke from Mac users was that those were the degrees needed to operate the PC. Speaking of DOS, you don’t necessarily need a retrocomputer to run it.
Thanks to [OldDOSMan] for the tip!
9 thoughts on “DR-DOS Is Back, But Not Quite As We Knew It”
To what end would someone need this, other than to relive the past.
offhand, I’d say keeping old industrial equipment running..
FreeDOS
CumDOS
i don’t understand…i guess i must have been pirating and not known it? around 2001, i was using dr-dos as my default DOS using some distribution called ‘opendos’? caldera?? i really thought free dr-dos was old news.
I am also confused why anyone would bother to do this or want this, when FreeDOS is available.
I’m not sure if it’s still done, but there was a time that FreeDOS was used on USB sticks as a vehicle to re-flash the bios. And I think FreeDOS has both USB and network support, so it can probably be used for embedded systems.
Different DOSes have different strenghts, I guess.
FreeDOS is very clean and compatible, but not the fastest.
Also, once popular Novell DOS 7 was based on DR-DOS.
And Novell DOS 7 had lots of new features not found on MS-DOS.
It had DPMS, for example. Like PC-DOS had.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/DOS_Protected_Mode_Services
Hi, before DR-DOS there was DOS Plus. The Amstrad PC-1512 and BBC Master 512 used it, for example.
To my understanding it was a special version of CP/M-86 that could read both CP/M and DOS filesystems
and run DOS 2.x applications via DOS API emulation (PC-MODE).
Except DOS device drivers due to lack of config.sys file, among other things. TSRs might have worked.
CP/M-86 applications ran on DOS Plus, too, making DOS Plus a migration platform of some sorts.
The PC-MODE part was used in some versions of Concurrent DOS, too, I think.
So there was a DR-DOS before DR-DOS, basically.
The real DR-DOS as we know it (DR-DOS 3.31 onwards?) wasn’t based on the older CP/M-86 platform anymore.
Well that’s just non-sense.
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