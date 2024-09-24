Many hobbies seem to have a subset of participants who just can’t leave well enough alone. Think about hot rodders, who squeeze every bit of power out of engines they can, or PC overclockers, who often go to ridiculous ends to milk the maximum performance from a CPU. And so it goes in the world of lasers, where this avalanche driver module turns Nichia laser diodes into fire-breathing beasts.
OK, that last bit might be a little overstated, but there’s no denying the coolness of what laser jock [Les Wright] has accomplished here. In his endless quest for more optical power, [Les] happened upon a paper describing a simple driver circuit that can dump massive amounts of current into a laser diode to produce far more optical power than they’re designed for. [Les] ran with what few details the paper had and came up with a modified avalanche driver circuit, with a few niceties for easier testing, like accommodation for different avalanche transistors and a way to test laser diodes in addition to the Nichia. He also included an onboard current sensing network, making it easy to hook up a high-speed oscilloscope to monitor the performance of the driver.
For testing, [Les] used a high-voltage supply homebrewed from a Nixie inverter module along with a function generator to provide the pulses. The driver was able to push 80 amps into a Nichia NUBM47 diode for just a few nanoseconds, and when all the numbers were plugged in, the setup produced about 67 watts of optical power. Not one to let such power go to waste, [Les] followed up with some cool experiments in laser range finding and dye laser pumping, which you can check out in the video below. And check out our back catalog of [Les]’ many laser projects, from a sketchy tattoo-removal laser teardown to his acousto-optical filter experiments.
12 thoughts on “Most Powerful Laser Diodes, Now More Powerful”
That will sure yield a dramatically shorter diode lifespan
The literature recons they’re good for multimillion shots, but testing should be done.
I’m not going to be the laser safety nanny here,
except in the way of burning out a diode laser with too much current.
That’s a fear that I have from the early 1990s when diode lasers were around $80 each.
Yeah, I still haven’t gotten over the “Do NOT get fingerprints on LCDs!” mentality of that era…
Seems if one really needed power, they’re be better laser types to dump it into. Maybe something from the “dangerous chemicals” department.
They are surprisingly robust with these short pulses. I wrote an article for LaserFAQ about ESD and catastrophic optical damage years ago and never guessed you could reliably drive them like this!
Are you referring to Sam Goldwasser’s Laser FAQ?
(Thanks for your response!)
I’m kind of curious. Is this similar to the driver that would be used in a rail gun ?
That’s just a transistor that’s able to resist high voltage and large current. It’s not able to dissipate a lot of heat (the package isn’t made for this), so this mean very very very small duty cycle. Your rail gun will need mechanical time frame (in the order of ms, not ns), so you’ll very likely burn the transistor on first try. You might want to look at better transistor, with SiC for that kind of power dissipation.
So what piece of equipment was Les using to generate the 6.97 nano second pulse width at a repetition rate of 5000 Hz
The avalanche generator triggered by a function generator is explicitly described in detail in the video.
A transistor driven in Avalanche mode. Some can have super fast rise times, on the order of picoseconds. Look up the Jim Williams Avalanche circuit, very useful for testing oscilloscope bandwidth.
