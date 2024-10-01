2024 SAO Contest: We’ve Got SAOs For Your SAOs

So, we heard you like SAOs. How about some SAOs for your SAO? That’s exactly what’s going on here with [davedarko]’s SAOAO — introducing the Supercon Add-On Add-On standard, which is inspired by another minibadge standard by [lukejenkins]. At most, an SAOAO is 19×19 mm and features a 1.27 mm 3-pin header. As [davedarko] says, no pressure to do I²C, just bring the vibes.

All SAOAOs use the Yo Dawg SAO baseplate, which has room for three SAOAOs. Because six pins is often too many to make a few LEDs light up, the SAOAO standard uses a mere three pins. Not only are SAOAOs easier to route, the pins can’t even be mirrored accidentally because VCC is in the middle, and both outside pins are grounds.

Want to get your hands on some of these bad boys? [davedarko] is bringing 100 Yo Dawg SAO baseplates and 200 SAOAOs to Supercon. But if you want to make your own, you are more than welcome to do so.