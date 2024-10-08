Printed Rack Holds Pair Of LattePandas In Style

ARM single-board computers like the Raspberry Pi are great for some applications — if you need something that’s energy efficient or can fit into a tight space, they’re tough to beat. But sometimes you’re stuck in the middle: you need more computational muscle than the average SBC can bring to the table, but at the same time, a full-size computer isn’t going to work for you.

Luckily, we now have options such as the LattePanda Mu powered by Intel’s quad-core N100 processor. Put a pair of these modules (with their associated carrier boards) on your desktop, and you’ve got considerable number-crunching capabilities in a relatively small package. Thanks to [Jay Doscher] we’ve got a slick 3D printed rack that can keep them secure and cool, complete with the visual flair that we’ve come to expect from his creations.

While you might be able to get away with leaving a Raspberry Pi naked on your workbench while it hosts your MQTT server, Mini-ITX boards like the LattePanda Mu carriers used in this project need a bit more protection. Even if you didn’t want to print out the whole rack, you could run off just one of the individual “Compute Unit” cases that [Jay] has designed and made freely available. Complete with stylish handle, the brutalist box will do nicely to keep gerfingerpoken und mittengraben at a minimum.

But if you do have a pair of these x86 beauties at your disposal, going all the way and printing the skeletonized rack the cases lock into looks like it would be well worth the investment of time and filament. The open design and 140 mm Noctua fan mounted in the bottom keeps airflow at a maximum, to the point that [Jay] says he doesn’t even need to run individual fans on the LattePanda boards.

This design is something of an evolution of the N100 Obelisk that [Jay] created back in May, which was able to hold more mini computers and used a more chimney-like approach to heat management. Though you can start to see the origins of his unique visual style, which combines sci-fi and militaristic elements, much earlier than that.