MIT Wants You To Secure Your Hardware Designs

When you think of attacking or defending computer systems, you probably think of software viruses and the corresponding anti-virus software. But MIT’s 6.5950 class teaches secure hardware design — how to attack and defend CPUs from bad actors. Interested? The course is open source, so you can follow along as long as you don’t mind not getting a grade.

Browsing some of the lecture slides shows that the material isn’t as stuffy as you might imagine. A slide about side channel attacks, for example, features an article called “And Bomb the Anchovies,” which says that Washington DC pizza places know when big news is about to break because pizza delivery to places like the White House or the Pentagon trend upward (something spies call pizza-int, by the way).

Even if you don’t have a burning desire to design more secure hardware, some of the lecture slides make for an interesting flip through on a rainy weekend day. For example, the charts about RowHammer (“RowHammer in One Sentence”) is a great explanation about how software can cause DRAM failures to attack a computer. We only wished they’d identified companies A, B, and C in their study. There are also labs and they politely clarify what setup you need to do each lab (typically, just a Linux server, although some you can do with just a browser).

One of the great things about the Internet is that you can virtually audit classes from anywhere in the world, often for free. MIT is always up to something interesting.