If you picked today in your hackerspace’s sweepstake on when Winamp would pull their code repository, congratulations! You’re a winner! The source for the Windows version of the venerable music player was released on GitHub three weeks ago, and after some derision over its licence terms, a bunch of possible open source violations, and the inadvertent release of some proprietary third-party code, it’s been taken down. We’re sure that if you still have a burning desire to look at it then it won’t be too difficult to find a copy through your favorite search engine, leaving the question of what really just happened.
It’s fairly obvious that the owners of the code lacked some level of understanding of just what open source really is, based on their not-really-open licence and all those code leaks. They did back down on not allowing people to create forks, but it’s evident that they didn’t anticipate the reaction they got. So were they merely a bit clueless, or was it all just a publicity stunt involving a piece of software that’s now of more historical than practical interest? It’s possible we’ll never know, but the story has provided those of us sitting on the fence eating popcorn with some entertainment.
3 thoughts on “Winamp Taken Down: Too Good For This Open Source World”
Oh no! Anyway…
It doesn’t seem they understood what they had, nevermind open source licences.
Sure, to have so much GPL and other problematic code mixed in there tells you that over the decades the original developers either didn’t understand open source licences or didn’t respect them.
From the way it was released it’s also clear that the current owners don’t understand open source norms (maybe they sort of understand software licences in an extremely limited capacity since they did bother to set their own terms).
But the biggest conclusion I draw from all of this is that they simply didn’t understand their own asset. Whoever the current owners are, they had no idea what the IP composition of their codebase was or why that might matter. They dug out an old zip file and chucked it on the internet, not knowing that it could reveal legal liability presumably inherited from the original devs. Had they done the due diligence to know about the composition of their and the legal risks releasing it might pose, they would have never entertained the idea of ever releasing it.
I’ve heard tell that there’s no way in hell nvidia would ever consider open-sourcing their proprietary driver for similar reasons. There’s presumably all kinds of code from 3rd parties in there in addition to code nvidia wrote themselves, and maybe open sourcing it would even reveal a few improper acquisitions from projects like MESA or the linux kernel. When they started demoing their newfound friendliness to open source they did so with a completely new open source driver which while a non-upstreamable toy was also completely new code written from scratch.
composition of their code*
