This DIY lasertag project designed by [Nii], which he brought to Tokyo Maker Faire back in September, is a treasure trove. It’s all in Japanese and you’ll need to visit X (formerly Twitter) to see it, but the images do a fine job of getting the essentials across and your favorite translator tool will do a fair job of the rest.
There’s a whole lot to admire in this project. The swing-out transparent OLED display is super slick, the electronics are housed on a single PCB, the back half of the grip is in fact a portable USB power bank that slots directly in to provide power, and there’s a really smart use of a short RGB LED strip for effects.
The optical elements show some inspired design, as well. An infrared LED points forward, and with the help of a lens, focuses the beam tightly enough to make aiming meaningful. For detecting hits, the top of the pistol conceals a custom-made reflector that directs any IR downward into a receiver, making it omnidirectional in terms of hit sensing but only needing a single sensor.
Want to know more? Check out [Nii]’s earlier prototypes on his website. It’s clear this has been in the works for a while, so if you like seeing how a project develops, you’re in for a treat.
As for the choice of transparent OLED displays? They are certainly cool, and we remember how wild it looks to have several stacked together.
2 thoughts on “DIY Laser Tag Project Does It In Style”
The link seems to be broken (as the platform that it was on)
I refuse to login to X, without it I could at least see the images at https://x.com/neet2121
Couldn’t find any files or code, so I’m not too sure what its news value for the hacker community is. Must be this new incentive to link to X and win a million, right? 🤪
