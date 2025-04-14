DIY Scanning Spectrometer Is A Bright Idea

Spectroscopy seems simple: split a beam of light into its constituent wavelengths with a prism or diffraction grating, and measure the intensity of each wavelength. The devil is in the details, though, and what looks simple is often much harder to pull of in practice. You’ll find lots of details in [Gary Boyd]’s write-up of his optical scanning spectrometer project, but no devils.

A scanning spectrometer is opposed to the more usual camera-type spectrometer we see on these pages in that it uses a single-pixel sensor that sweeps across the spectrum, rather than spreading the spectrum across an imaging sensor.

Specifically, [Gary] has implemented a Czerny-Turner type spectrometer, which is a two-mirror design. The first concave mirror culminates the light coming into the spectrometer from its entrance slit, focusing it on a reflective diffraction grating. The second concave mirror focuses the various rays of light split by the diffraction grating onto the detector.

In this case [Gary] uses a cheap VEML 7700 ambient light sensor mounted to a small linear stage from amazon to achieve a very respectable 1 nm resolution in the range from 360 nm to 980 nm. That’s better than the human eye, so nothing to sneeze at — but [Gary] includes some ideas in his blog post to extend that even further. The whole device is controlled via an Arduino Uno that streams data to [Gary]’s PC.

[Gary] documents everything very well, from his optical mounts to the Arduino code used to drive the stepper motor and take measurements from the VEML 7700 sensor. The LED and laser “turrets” used in calibration are great designs as well. He also shares the spectra this device is capable of capturing– everything from the blackbody of a tungsten lamp used in calibration, to a cuvette of tea, to the sun itself as you can see here. If you have a couple minutes, [Gary]’s full writeup is absolutely worth a read.

