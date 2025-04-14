A Cheap Yellow Display Makes A Video Walkie Talkie

The ESP32 series of microprocessors with their cheap high-power cores and built-in wireless networking have brought us a wide variety of impressive projects over the years. We’re not sure we’ve quite seen the like of [Jonathan R]’s video walkie talkie before though, a pair of units which as you might guess, deliver two-way video and audio communications.

The trick involves not one but two ESP32s: an ESP32-S3 based camera module, and a more traditional Tensilica ESP32 in a screen module. It’s an opportunity for an interesting comparison, as one device uses the Cheap Yellow Display board, and the other uses an Elecrow equivalent. The audio uses ESP-NOW, while the video uses WiFi, and since the on-board audio amplifiers aren’t great, there’s a small amp module.

The video below has a comprehensive run-down including the rationale behind the design choices, as well as a demonstration. There’s a small lag, but nothing too unacceptable for what is after all an extremely cheap device. Perhaps after all this time, the video phone has finally arrived!