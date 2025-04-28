Pi Pico Throws Us For A (MIDI) Loop

Modern micro-controllers are absolute marvels, but it isn’t too many projects use one and nothing else. For an example of such simplicity, take a look at [oyama]’s Pi Pico MIDI looper.

It uses the PicoW to interface with a synth via MIDI-BLE (which can be anything from pro equipment to an app on your smartphone). The single control button is already provided by the Pico W– the bootsel button is wearing a lot of hats here, allowing one to select betwixt 4 tracks (all different drums), set the tempo, and input notes on the selected track.

The action is simple: pound out the rhythm for each track, and it will repeat forever, or at least until you press the single button again to change it. There’s also a nice serial interface so you can see what’s going on via UART or USB. For what it does, it is amazingly simple: the BOM is one item, the Pi Pico W. (To see it in action, check out the demo video below.)

Given the ADC chops on the Pico, it would probably be easy to extend this build with a speaker to make a tiny stand-alone, one-button synth. Or you could add more buttons buttons, but then it’s no longer the beautifully-simple single-line BOM project that [oyama] showed us.

Of course, everything is open-source on git-hub (under the BSD license) and forking is encouraged, so [oyama] would doubtless be more than happy to see you go nuts hacking and extending this tiny MIDI looper.

We’ve actually seen the MIDI-BLE standard used before, like this hack adding it to a Eurorack. If you like synths, you may be interested to see what it takes to design one from scratch, sans microcontroller.