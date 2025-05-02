Supercon 2024: Turning Talk Into Action

Most of us have some dream project or three that we’d love to make a reality. We bring it up all the time with friends, muse on it at work, and research it during our downtime. But that’s just talk—and it doesn’t actually get the project done!

At the 2024 Hackaday Supercon, Sarah Vollmer made it clear—her presentation is about turning talk into action. It’s about how to overcome all the hurdles that get in the way of achieving your grand project, so you can actually make it a reality. It might sound like a self-help book—and it kind of is—but it’s rooted in the experience of a bonafide maker who’s been there and done that a few times over.

At the outset, Sarah advises us on the value of friends when you’re pursuing a project. At once, they might be your greatest cheerleaders, or full of good ideas. In her case, she also cites several of her contacts in the broader community that have helped her along the way—with a particular shoutout to Randy Glenn, who also gave us a great Supercon talk last year on the value of the CAN bus. At the same time, your friends might—with good intentions—lead you in the wrong direction, with help or suggestions that could derail your project. Her advice is to take what’s useful, and politely sidestep or decline what won’t help your project.

Next, Sarah highlights the importance of watching out for foes. “Every dream has your dream crushers,” says Sarah. “It could be you, it could be the things that are being told to you.” Excessive criticism can be crushing, sapping you of the momentum you need to get started. She also relates it to her own experience, where her project faced a major hurdle—the tedious procurement process of a larger organization, and the skepticism around whether she could overcome it. Whatever threatens the progress of your project could be seen as a foe—but the key is knowing what is threatening your project.

The third step Sarah recommends? Finding a way to set goals amidst the chaos. Your initial goals might be messy or vague, but often the end gets clearer as you start moving. “Be clear about what you’re doing so you can keep your eye on the prize,” says Sarah. “No matter what gets in your way, as long as you’re clear about what you’re doing, you can get there.” She talks about how she started with a simple haptics project some years ago. Over the years, she kept iterating and building on what she was trying to do with it, with a clear goal, and made great progress in turn.

Once you’re project is in motion, too, it’s important not to let it get killed by criticism. Cries of “Impossible!” might be hard to ignore, but often, Sarah notes, these brick walls are really problems you create actions items to solve. She also notes the value of using whatever you can to progress towards your goals. She talks about how she was able to parlay a Hackaday article on her work (and her previous 2019 Supercon talk) to help her gain access to an accelerator program to help her start her nascent lab supply business.

Sarah’s previous Hackaday Supercon appearance helped open doors for her work in haptics.

Anyone who has ever worked in a corporate environment will also appreciate Sarah’s advice to avoid the lure of endless planning, which can derail even the best planned project. “Once upon a time I went to meetings, those meetings became meetings about meetings,” she says. “Those meetings about meetings became about planning, they went on for four hours on a Friday, [and] I just stopped going,” Her ultimate dot point? “We don’t talk, talk is cheap, but too much talk is bankrupting.”

“When all else fails, laugh and keep going,” Sarah advises. She provides an example of a 24/7 art installation she worked on that was running across multiple physical spaces spread across the globe. “During the exhibit, China got in a fight with Google,” she says. This derailed plans to use certain cloud buckets to run things, but with good humor and the right attitude, the team were able to persevere and work around what could have been a disaster.

Overall, this talk is a rapid fire crash course in how she pushed her projects on through challenges and hurdles and came out on top. Just beware—if you’re offended by the use of AI art, this one might not be for you. Sarah talks fast and covers a lot of ground in her talk, but if you can keep up and follow along there’s a few kernels of wisdom in there that you might like to take forward.