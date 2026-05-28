The Frikkin Lasers Contest Starts Now

We don’t need to tell you: lasers are awesome. Those tiny red beams aren’t just for frustrating cats, but can do real work, be a source of infinite beauty, or constitute a science project in its own right — and you can win a $150 DigiKey gift certificate simply by writing your project up on Hackaday.io. The contest runs until July 23rd.

Of course, red lasers are only the beginning. If you have enough energy to move electrons into higher orbitals, you can make nearly anything lase. RGB setups can be breathtaking. Powerful IR and UV lasers are real tools. And the DIY side of lasering combines physics and electronics, with a spicy side of danger that needs to be contained.

We love laser builds of all sorts, and we’d like to see yours! Create a new Hackaday.io project that features what you’re working on, and we’ll pick our three favorites for a $150 gift certificate courtesy of this contest’s sponsor, DigiKey.

Honorable Mention Categories:

Lightshow: A laser on its own makes a beam, but there’s so much more to a laser show than just a dot on the wall. If you’ve made your own projector, an RGB setup, or even something super simple with a spinning mirror, show it off here. We’re looking to see laser light beauty, and the machines that make it possible.

DIY: This category is for the laser DIYers out there. If you made your own laser or laser support equipment, be it a TEA laser from scratch, or just a constant current driver to run a diode you salvaged from a projector, we want to see it. Have you resurrected an esoteric old device? Mixed up your own dyes? This category is all about the laser.

With Remaining Eye: Lasers are not all fun and games; they can also do real work. If you’ve built a power laser project, or any functional device that relies on a laser to get the job done, it’s eligible here. Laser cutters, safety setups, data transfer over the light beam? Any laser project that’s not about just looking good fits in here.

If you like to play with the coherent beams, head on over to Hackaday.io and detail your project — and don’t forget to enter it into the contest via the pulldown menu on the left side. If you win, you’ll have $150 to spend on more lasers. (We see you, with our remaining eye.)