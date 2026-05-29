Hackaday Podcast Episode 371: Space Computers, Spy Phones, And So Long CHU

Elliot Williams is out where the deer and the antelope play for the next week, so it’s up to Tom Nardi and Al Williams to wrangle this episode of the Hackaday Podcast. They’ll start off by reading some listener messages before talking about the slow extinction of time broadcasts, Linux on cheap smartphones, microcontroller VPNs, and the computers of Spacelab.

You’ll also hear about using a video game’s “Photo Mode” to capture 3D imagery, strange red lights in deep space, and ASCII fish that you don’t need to feed. The episode wraps up with a discussion of WWII spy tech and the revelation that modern smartphones and powerful magnets don’t always mix.

Check out the links if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!

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Direct download in DRM-free MP3.

Episode 371 Show Notes:

Mailbag:

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: