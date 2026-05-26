Linux Fu: The Bluetooth Regression

There’s a line in a [Weird Al] (no relation) song that says, “I upgrade my system at least twice a day…” I know how that is. I primarily use a rolling distro, OpenSuse Tumbleweed, and if I’m having a problem that I’m too lazy to run down, it is extremely tempting to do an upgrade and see if it just happens to fix the problem.
Of course, the problem is often caused by a previous upgrade. Recently, I’ve been having a lot of trouble with the NVIDIA proprietary drivers, so I updated them yet again. After a huge amount of effort to sort out the video problems, I found that the latest kernel didn’t like my MediaTek Bluetooth adapter, which is built into the motherboard’s WiFi chipset.
This post isn’t about how to fix your Bluetooth problem. You probably don’t have the same setup I do, and even if you do, it will be sorted out in a week or two anyway. But how I temporarily fixed this issue is worth documenting. The details are going to apply to Tumbleweed and this particular adapter, but the general approach should work anywhere with any sort of kernel module problem.
My Own Fault
Part of my problem is my own fault, of course. I have a complex disk setup and do not use the recommended
btrfs root file system. That means I can’t do the snapshot thing where I can just undo a bad upgrade. If I did, then sure, I should just roll back and wait for an upstream fix.
I do have “normal” backups, but they are not always totally up to date. Worse, I have found that for things like NVIDIA, the user stuff and the kernel module stuff have to match up. That makes it very hard to roll back a kernel with older modules. The modules themselves live with the kernel, but the user space stuff gets pushed out. Or, if you uninstall things, it uninstalls it for all kernels.
Truthfully, NVIDIA and others like that should keep all the user space stuff in a kernel-specific place, and then symlink it at boot to
/usr/bin or wherever. But they don’t. In the end, I didn’t want to go through the trouble of rolling things back and decided to push ahead.
Modular
I did a quick search and found a four-day-old post that had the same error message I was getting and mentioned a patch to the kernel module source — literally just two lines needed changing in the
btmtk module.
Of course, the trick is how to do that. If you’ve done kernel module development, you are probably all set up for it. If not, how to proceed will vary by distro. For Tumbleweed, something like:
sudo zypper in -t pattern devel_kernel sudo zypper in kernel-source kernel-default-devel kernel-syms gcc make bc flex bison openssl-devel dwarves
For other distros, you need the current kernel’s source code and the same sort of build tools. For example, for Ubuntu and probably other Debian-based distros:
sudo apt update sudo apt install build-essential linux-headers-$(uname -r) linux-source bc flex bison libssl-dev libelf-dev dwarves rsync
Then you’d still need to unpack the source tarball.
For Tumbleweed, you don’t need to unpack, but I did want to get it somewhere in my user directory:
mkdir -p ~/kernel-local # Note: trailing slashes matter here! rsync -a --delete /usr/src/linux/ ~/kernel-local/linux-btmtk/ cd ~/kernel-local/linux-btmtk
Either way, you need to get the running kernel’s configurations into the
linux-btmtk directory:
cp /lib/modules/$(uname -r)/build/.config . cp /lib/modules/$(uname -r)/build/Module.symvers . 2>/dev/null || true
The Patch
The next step is to find the
btmtk.c file and patch it. In my case, I needed to find this code: case BTMTK_WMT_FUNC_CTRL: if (!skb_pull_data(data->evt_skb, sizeof(wmt_evt_funcc->status))) { err = -EINVAL; goto err_free_skb; }
and replace the error return/goto with:
status = BTMTK_WMT_ON_UNDONE; break;
The Build
Now you just have to build and install the module:
make olddefconfig make modules_prepare make M=drivers/bluetooth modules
If you want to use multiple CPUs, put a
-j=X line on make (e.g,.
-j=8 to use eight cores). This will take a minute.
You’ll wind up with a
drivers/bluetooth/btmtk.ko file. Your first instinct will be to simply copy it over the old one. Resist that urge. Instead, try this:
sudo mkdir -p /lib/modules/$(uname -r)/updates/drivers/bluetooth sudo cp drivers/bluetooth/btmtk.ko /lib/modules/$(uname -r)/updates/drivers/bluetooth/ sudo depmod -a
Run It!
If you want to verify things, try:
modinfo -n btmtk
It should show your module and not the stock one. You could try to avoid rebooting by stopping the Bluetooth service, tearing down
btusb and
btmtk, and then reloading them along with the service. But, yeah, just reboot.
If your distro is different, you might have to modify these instructions a bit. Of course, you also need to know how to fix the bad module, too. Naturally, if you update the kernel, you might have to repeat it all unless your problem has been fixed. Then again, you could set up the module in DKMS to rebuild every time, but I wouldn’t unless you really thought this was going to be a long-term problem.
Once you have all this set up, you could also build your own kernel. That’s another set of headaches, but it can be worth it if you need special setups. Want to write your own modules? We’ve done that.
6 thoughts on “Linux Fu: The Bluetooth Regression”
You might want to fix the formatting under “The Patch”.
The joys of open source. Throw in some Red Bull while doing so.
I have saved myself countless hours of pain over the years by avoiding NVIDIA with Linux!
FTFY
i almost always compile my own kernel as one of the first tasks for a new computer, without any reference to the debian kernel. IOW, i use http://kernel.org instead of “apt-get source”. Sometimes it’s necessary. On my first PC, it was necessary to disable PCI because the combo PCI-VLB BIOS had invalid PCI tables that crashed the kernel at boot up. More recently, I had a laptop where i needed to get a wifi driver that was newer than the distro kernel. Another where the audio connection routing wasn’t known (i sent that upstream). And i’m using one now where the Intel wifi driver had to be hacked to be tolerant of a slightly non-conforming ROM (that was rejected upstream). But often it’s unnecessary and i do it anyways.
I still don’t know if that’s stupid on my part…reducing memory usage is meaningless, and reducing exposure surface for attacks is not a huge deal to me, and my bias against initrd might be 100% unjustified (never really used it, can’t say). It’s a real pain when confronted with something like docker that uses a huge surface of unusual kernel features, with no convenient list in the documentation. I remember when hard-to-install or configure software used to always come with a howto that started with a list of kernel options it would need. sigh.
But it’s definitely a huge upside that whenever i do track a problem into the kernel, the source is right there for me to dig into. And if i find i want to change a line (more likely to be in .config than in a C source but), it is a path-already-travelled. And i’ll have a source for ‘make oldconfig’ if i want to upgrade.
I just pop in a flash drive with Windows 11 ISO. Once the setup is done I run Minecraft installer (MSI) and I have a fully functioning PC.
Enjoy your stupid tinkering with C and makefiles while I do gaming on my rig 😛
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