Hunting Submarines Via Gravity Is A Tough Errand

Among so many other technological advances, the Cold War saw the advent of the ballistic missile submarine. The concept was simple—pack enough nuclear warheads to destroy a small civilization into a compact metal tube, and then hide it underwater. The oceans would act as a cloak for your fleet of world-enders, and keep your enemies forever on their toes. A terrifying machine that could both start and end a war with the push of a button.

Most nation states are populated by humans with the will to live. Thus, there has been a great incentive to find ways to keep tabs on these sunken doombringers. Great efforts have gone into improving sonar and magnetic detection methods over the decades, which are the bread and butter of sub hunting to this day. However, military researchers have also explored the prospect of whether submarines could be detected via their effect on the gravitational field alone.

Do You Feel It?

The simple matter is that every object with mass has its own gravitational field. We don’t typically think about it, because gravity is the weakest of the fundamental forces. On anything less than a planetary scale, it’s generally not obvious to us in our daily lives. However, submarines are quite heavy and large, particularly those that are armed with a complement of nuclear-capable ballistic missiles. Thus is raised the prospect of detecting these massive objects via their perturbations to the local gravitational field. This has been a hot-button news item in military commentary circles of late, with much bluster that advanced measurement equipment could potentially render the ocean transparent and reveal the locations of submarines at great distances.

Naturally, it’s difficult to comment accurately on top-secret military capabilities from a civilian viewpoint. Such a technology would be game-changing in a strategic sense, to the point that any nation state with such a capability would have great reason to keep its existence strictly hidden. However, there is some literature on the topic that is in the public domain, which discusses just how hard this feat would be to execute in practice. A great example is a report prepared by the Pacific-Sierra Research Corporation in 1989, under the sponsorship of the Naval Air Development Center.

How It Works

When it comes to detecting the gravitational anomaly of a submarine, you might think it would be easy given the sheer mass of such a craft. However, the way submarines operate frustrates this at a very fundamental level. In normal operation, a submarine is neutrally buoyant, displacing an amount of water roughly equal to its own mass. Thus, the submarine is not really distinguishable from the water around it in terms of its first-order effect on the gravitational field, being roughly as heavy as the water that would otherwise be there.

There is a wrinkle, though, in that a submarine is bottom-heavy for the sake of stability. This does create a variance in the gravitational field versus the otherwise uniform field in open water, and it’s one that could theoretically be detectable with a sensitive enough apparatus.

The device used for measuring gravitational variation is called a gravimeter. They are essentially a special-case variant of accelerometer, specifically designed to very accurately measure the local acceleration due to gravity at a single point. Then there is the gravity gradiometer, which measures the spatial rate of change of gravitational acceleration. By virtue of measuring acceleration gradients, a gradiometer is not sensitive to the acceleration perturbations of a moving platform, making it particularly useful for use in a moving frame of reference such as towing behind a ship or aircraft. Various types of each instrument exist, from portable units to high accuracy laboratory instruments; creating an exhaustive list of all variants is outside the scope of this article. The real question is, based on the gravitational anomaly generated by a large submarine, to what useful range could a gravimeter or gradiometer detect one?

Unfortunately, the maths says that you have to get very, very close. In the 1989 study, calculations suggested the best gravimeters and gradiometers in the world would maybe be able to pick up a large submarine from a distance of tens of meters, at best. The simple problem being that the gravitational anomaly generated by an underwater submarine, and the gradient of that anomaly, are both so small, that even highly sensitive instruments would struggle to pick it up when the submarine is practically in visual range. Even if the problem were simplified, and one were trying to detect a submarine as a heavy point mass in empty space, detection ranges would stretch to somewhere in the range of 100 meters at most. Of course, this would be largely irrelevant due to the neutral buoyancy considerations explained above.

It’s true that technology has moved on since 1989. We have more advanced gravimeters and gradiometers available now, including quantum units with greater sensitivity than ever. And yet, even with these advances, it would be still be a struggle to detect a submarine at useful range. Sensitivities would have to jump by four or five orders of magnitude to enable detection at ranges of 1000 meters. Even still, if this were achieved with some highly classified system, it would still be relatively limited in capability versus more established techniques in magnetic or acoustic detection.

The parameters of the problem, combined with the sheer weakness of gravitational forces, means that gravitational detection is not some silver bullet for tracking enemy submarines at great range. While it would be desirable to have some kind of sensor that could reveal where these nuclear weapon platforms are lurking at all times, that technology seems beyond the reach of even the most capable navies at this time. For now, strategic planners will continue to sweat over the threat these weapons pose, never quite knowing whether they’re lurking just off the coast or half a world away.