Hackaday Podcast Ep 373: GPS, Danger In Space, And Robby The Robot

Last week, Elliot got his foot stepped on by a 1.5 metric ton draft horse, and boy is he glad to be back to the relative safety of podcasting! Joining him today is Jenny List, no stranger to farm life, who has been trodden by a cow. It’s going to be one of those podcasts, folks.

Another thing the two hosts have in common is a love for the mystery of the numbers station. But did you know that GPS satellites, for the last 20 years, have broadcast literally millions of secret messages to everyone on the earth with a receiver? After that bombshell, we have an ATtiny85 emulating an 8080, a primer on how to embed magnets in 3D prints, definitive proof that more than one cassette mechanism is still being manufactured, and a look at what makes home automation enthusiasts tick.

Check out the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!

Download in DRM-free MP3 and play it in space.

Episode 373 Show Notes:

News:

No news is good news. No Mailbag, on the other hand, is no fun! Write or mail in a question to mailbag@hackaday.com.

What’s That Sound:

Jenny came in with a sound this week. Have a guess at it!

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: