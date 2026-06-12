Last week, Elliot got his foot stepped on by a 1.5 metric ton draft horse, and boy is he glad to be back to the relative safety of podcasting! Joining him today is Jenny List, no stranger to farm life, who has been trodden by a cow. It’s going to be one of those podcasts, folks.
Another thing the two hosts have in common is a love for the mystery of the numbers station. But did you know that GPS satellites, for the last 20 years, have broadcast literally millions of secret messages to everyone on the earth with a receiver? After that bombshell, we have an ATtiny85 emulating an 8080, a primer on how to embed magnets in 3D prints, definitive proof that more than one cassette mechanism is still being manufactured, and a look at what makes home automation enthusiasts tick.
Check out the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!
Download in DRM-free MP3 and play it in space.
Episode 373 Show Notes:
News:
- No news is good news. No Mailbag, on the other hand, is no fun! Write or mail in a question to mailbag@hackaday.com.
What’s That Sound:
- Jenny came in with a sound this week. Have a guess at it!
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
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- Spy Tech: The GPS Numbers Station
- Secret Radio Stations By The Numbers
- An Unlikely Host For An 8080 Emulator
- Ways To Embed Magnets In 3D Prints And Not Ruin Printers
- As It Turns Out, There’s More Than One Cassette Mechanism Being Made After All
- Vintage Turntable Gets Brain Transplant And Home Assistant Integration
- Connecting Your Car To Home Assistant
- Print Your Own Robby The Robot
Quick Hacks:
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- Elliot’s Picks:
- Jenny’s Picks:
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One thought on “Hackaday Podcast Ep 373: GPS, Danger In Space, And Robby The Robot”
There was a guy who spent some of his time getting stung by various insects and rating/comparing the stings the way other people review wine.
We could do a similar thing for being trampled by livestock.
Horse: very painful, especially if it’s shoed.
Cow: pretty bad but in my experience they’re trying to keep their weight off you because you’re scary
Goat: well they don’t weigh much but damn they have pointy sharp little hooves and they’re absolutely comfortable really digging in.
Sheep: again they don’t weigh much but in my (thankfully limited) experience if you get run down by one sheep you’re probably going to get run down by several others and after the fourth or fifth one it’s about as bad as a cow.
Ferrets, chinchillas, alpacas: not even worth noticing.
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