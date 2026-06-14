Does anyone like Google’s AI summaries? If so, they weren’t on the Judge’s bench in a specific Bavarian courtroom recently, where it was ruled that yes, Google is liable for the hallucinations of its search engine AI.
This was a civil case brought by a pair of Munich companies, both of whom were wrongfully slandered by LLM hallucinations. Google took the position that this information must have existed somewhere, and like presenting links to libelous websites — something they have no obligation to avoid — they should not be held accountable for what the summary at the top of the search results says.
Understandably, the judges ruled otherwise: this isn’t content Google is linking to. This is text that Google has generated. That they’re using the crappiest LLM model this side of a Commodore 64 to generate it doesn’t matter — the company is creating the text, and the company is liable, just as if a human employee wrote it by hand. If that human employee was so inept that he was giving other meatbags a bad name, like the search summaries do with Gemini, it wouldn’t help Google’s liability, either.
This could be a landmark ruling, though it isn’t final; Google does have the chance to appeal, and they absolutely will. If the appeal falls through, it’s not unlikely that Google will pull the plug on AI summaries on searches from the Federal Republic. Finally, a reason to point your VPN at Berlin. Any Germans hosting their own AI agents may also want to take note of the final ruling.
Header Photo by Jametlene Reskp on Unsplash
2 thoughts on “Bavarian Court Tells Gemini It Can’t Be A Real Boy Until It Tells The Truth”
The article as such is correct but maybe a few minor details shine more light on what is actually been talked about: Like back in the days when Google presented misleading search completion suggestions (which sometimes put the individual one was looking for into bad company without even presenting a search result yet), the court arguments that Google is presenting the summary as a “finished product” in a way that the typical user does not question, no matter how good or bad the text is. While search engine providers are “free” from being responsible for the results they present, the moment they “steer” the user, they become active and may be held responsible. In the past, Google managed to avoid court rulings by settlements out of court.
Here, the case is quite similar to those “simple tech moments” mentioned above: Publishing houses have been mixed up in Google’s AI with well-known scammers that have invested a lot of resources into poluting the internet with misleading information about “which was the good and which was the bad house” (using similar names for their companies for good reason). AI is notoriously bad at understanding nuances – and this is EXACTLY about such well placed nuances. Placed long before AI took over the world’s thinking responsibilities – but paying off big time now.
If they won’t show a source then of course it should be treated as slander
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