Liberating A Collapsible Chair From A Single Piece Of Wood

Over on his YouTube channel our hacker [GrandpaAmu] liberates a collapsible chair from a single piece of wood.

With the assistance of an extra pair of hands, but without any power tools in sight, this old master marks up a piece of wood and then cuts a collapsible chair out of it. He uses various types of saw, chisels, a manual drill, and various other hand tools. His workspace is a humble plank with a large clamp attached. At the end he does use a powered hot air gun to heat the finish he uses to coat the final product.

We love videos like this which communicate, record, and capture old know-how. Even in our electrified future with factory-made commodities everywhere, we’re all still gonna appreciate having something portable to sit on. If you’re interested in collapsible furniture you might also be interested in The Ultimate Workstation That Folds Up.