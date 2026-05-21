Get That Windows 7 Feel In An OS That Still Gets Updates

Do you want to go back to an era when Windows was… simpler? Back when things worked, before the AI and the bloat took over your hard drive and RAM space in equal measure? You might like to give Classic 7 a spin (via The Register).

From the drop, we should state that Classic 7 is not Windows 7 at all. Instead, it’s a reskin of Windows 10, specifically, the IoT Enterprise LTSC version. This is a particularly attractive version of Windows 10, as Microsoft has promised long-term support in terms of security updates until 2032. It also strips out annoying consumer-focused bloat like the Xbox gaming overlay and Cortana, and it eliminates forced feature updates that have become the norm in modern Windows installs. Combine all those niceties with the clean and simple feel of the recreated Windows 7 interface, and you have a beautiful operating system that has everything you need and nothing you don’t.

There are, of course, some hurdles to jump over; you’d need to find an appropriate license for this version of Windows and all that jazz. But if you long for the days before Microsoft so cruelly eviscerated the Start Menu and started making everything worse, you might find that Classic 7 is for you.

[Thanks to Stephen Walters for the tip!]