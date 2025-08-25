Dead Bug Timer Relay Needs No PCB

We often marvel at the many things a 555 can do. But [Zafer Yildiz] shows us that it can even take the place of a PCB. You’ll see what we mean in the video below. The timer relay circuit is built “dead bug” style with the 555 leads bent out to provide wiring terminals.

Honestly, these kinds of circuits are fun, but we would be reticent to use this type of construction for anything that had to survive in the real world. Solder joints aren’t known for being mechanically stable, so this is good for experiments, but maybe not something you want to do all the time.

That said, the workmanship is neat. We would probably have grabbed a little universal PCB instead. Or, some people use Manhattan-style construction, where you glue little bits of PCB material down to make terminals.

Honestly, our favorites were some little boards we used to get at Radio Shack (see image of one we found on some random project). If you know where we can still find these, mention it in the comments. And, sure, it would be easy enough to make a batch or two.

Still, if you just need quick and dirty, deadbug construction does work. We will warn you, though. Deadbug construction can make you go nuts.