Hackaday Podcast Episode 370: Softer Cyberdecks, A Simulated Clutch, And An Overstuffed Mailbox

With Elliot back from Hackaday Europe, he and Al Williams had a lot to talk about with two weeks of Hackaday posts to catch up on. Not to mention the mailbag was overflowing.

This week, the guys look at girlie cyberdecks, a 3D printed circuit board, and talk electric motorcycles. Is 3D printing safe? Want an accurate moon on your desk? How about modern punch cards? All of that and much more were on the menu this week.

For the can’t miss articles, Zoe Skyforest weighs in on file sharing via LAN while Al Williams talks about the surprising state-of-the-art in vacuum tube tech right before their end.

What do you think? Leave us a comment or record something and send it to our mailbag.

Download a copy of the podcast with an MP3 this week in glorious pink and purple.

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Mailbag

What’s that Sound?

No one guessed the sound, so by random draw, [Jeeef] wins the T-shirt. Tune in next week for your chance to guess What’s That Sound?

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: