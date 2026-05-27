A Clock Inspired By Failed Cognitive Tests

One simple screening tool for cognitive impairment is the clock-drawing test (CDT): the patient is provided with a printed circle and asked to draw a clock face with the hands pointing to a certain time. Depending on how the clock is drawn, this could indicate a variety of different disorders, particularly dementia, with a particular deformity in the drawing sometimes pointing to a specific issue. These failed tests inspired [John Silvia] to create a clock with a unique, disordered face.

The numerals in this clock face are placed exclusively along the right half of the clock (in the test, this can be a sign of damage to the right parietal lobe, or of executive dysfunction caused by dementia), and out of order. The hour hand is controlled by a servo motor, and the minute hand is mounted on a separate, commercially-purchased clock mechanism on the left-hand side of the face.

The frame for the clock and the face are 3D-printed, and the servo motor is controlled by an ESP32-C3 with an RTC module. To minimize power draw, a MOSFET disconnects the servo motor from power except for the once-per-hour position update. Once per month, the ESP32 connects to Wi-Fi to synchronize to NTP time, otherwise remaining in a low-power state – even its indicator LEDs are disconnected to save power. These efforts paid off: when the servo isn’t active, it draws only about 160 µA, and a set of three AA NiMH cells lasts about a year.

Since the servo motor draws most of the power budget, it wouldn’t make much difference, but the ESP32’s co-processor can also be used for ultra-low-power projects. For a happier take on a drawing-related clock, check out one of these projects.