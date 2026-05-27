A Clock Inspired By Failed Cognitive Tests

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A black-and-white clock face is shown. The numerals are ranged around the right edge of the clock. One pointer extends from the center of the clock, and one is on the left side of the face.

One simple screening tool for cognitive impairment is the clock-drawing test (CDT): the patient is provided with a printed circle and asked to draw a clock face with the hands pointing to a certain time. Depending on how the clock is drawn, this could indicate a variety of different disorders, particularly dementia, with a particular deformity in the drawing sometimes pointing to a specific issue. These failed tests inspired [John Silvia] to create a clock with a unique, disordered face.

The numerals in this clock face are placed exclusively along the right half of the clock (in the test, this can be a sign of damage to the right parietal lobe, or of executive dysfunction caused by dementia), and out of order. The hour hand is controlled by a servo motor, and the minute hand is mounted on a separate, commercially-purchased clock mechanism on the left-hand side of the face.

The frame for the clock and the face are 3D-printed, and the servo motor is controlled by an ESP32-C3 with an RTC module. To minimize power draw, a MOSFET disconnects the servo motor from power except for the once-per-hour position update. Once per month, the ESP32 connects to Wi-Fi to synchronize to NTP time, otherwise remaining in a low-power state – even its indicator LEDs are disconnected to save power. These efforts paid off: when the servo isn’t active, it draws only about 160 µA, and a set of three AA NiMH cells lasts about a year.

Since the servo motor draws most of the power budget, it wouldn’t make much difference, but the ESP32’s co-processor can also be used for ultra-low-power projects. For a happier take on a drawing-related clock, check out one of these projects.

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