There have been lots of haptic vest devices over the years, though the vast majority have been very simple. Many existing suits pack in a few speakers or vibration motors to give feedback to the wearer. Kinethreads aims to go further, serving as a full-body haptic suit using an innovative mechanical setup.

Kinethreads is effectively an exosuit, which mounts several motorized pulley systems to the wearer’s body. These pulleys are attached to the user’s hands, feet, back, torso, and head via strings. By winding in the pulleys, it’s possible for the device to effectively tug on different parts of the body, creating rich, dynamic physical feedback that can easily be felt and interpreted by the user. The whole system weighs 4.6 kilograms—not light, but very practical. It can also run for 6 hours on a single charge. The whole suit can be donned or doffed in under a minute. Cost is stated to be under $500.

It’s a particularly interesting device for VR use. The team notes applications such as simulating the weight of picking up a virtual object, creating the feeling of virtual “gravity,” or giving continuous dynamic feedback during a driving simulation. Other demos include mimicking the sensation of touching hard objects, or the more diffuse feeling of standing under a waterfall.

As virtual worlds become a bigger part of our daily lives, expect ever more developments in these kinds of exosuit feedback systems. We’ve seen other great work in this space before, too. Video after the break.