2025 Hackaday Supercon: More Wonderful Speakers

Supercon is just around the corner, and we’re absolutely thrilled to announce the second half of our slate! Supercon will sell out so get your tickets now before it’s too late. If you’re on the fence, we hope this pushes you over the line. And if it doesn’t, stay tuned — we’ve still got to tell you everything about the badge and the fantastic keynote speaker lineup.

(What? More than one keynote speaker? Unheard of!)

And as if that weren’t enough, there’s delicious food, great live music, hot soldering irons, and an absolutely fantastic crowd of the Hackaday faithful, and hopefully a bunch of new folks too. If you’re a Supercon fan, we’re looking forward to seeing you again, and if it’s your first time, we’ll be sure to make you feel welcome.

Amie Dansby and Karl Koscher

Hands-On Hardware: Chip Implants, Weird Hacks, and Questionable Decisions What happens when your body is the dev board? Join Amie Dansby, who’s been living with four biochip implants for years, and Karl Koscher as they dive into the wild world of biohacking, rogue experiments, and deeply questionable decisions in the name of science, curiosity, and chaos. Arsenio Menendez

Long Waves, Short Talk: A Practical IR Spectrum Guide Whether you’re a seasoned sensor engineer or a newcomer join us in exploring the capabilities of SWIR, MWIR, and LWIR infrared bands. Learn how each wavelength range enables enhanced vision across a variety of environments, as well as how the IR bands are used in surveillance, industrial inspection, target tracking, and more.

Daniel [DJ] Harrigan

Bringing Animatronics to Life This talk explores the considerations behind designing a custom Waldo/motion capture device that allows him to remotely puppet a complex animatronic with over twenty degrees of freedom. We’ll discuss the electrical, mechanical, and software challenges involved in creating a responsive, robust remote controller. Daryll Strauss

Covert Regional Communication with Meshtastic Learn how Meshtastic uses low-cost LORA radios to build ad hoc mesh networks for secure, decentralized communication. We’ll cover fundamentals, hardware, configuration tips, and techniques to protect against threats, whether for casual chats, data sharing, or highly covert group communication.

Allie Katz and SJ Jones

Fireside Chat: Metal 3D Printing … in space?! Metal 3D Printing … in space?! SJ Jones is an additive manufacturing solutions engineer and nobody knows metal printing for intense applications like they do. In this discussion they’ll be talking with designer and 3D printing expert Allie Katz about computational design, artful engineering, and 3D prints that can survive a rocket trip. Davis DeWitt

Movie Magic and the Value of Practical Effects What does it take to create something that’s never been seen before? In film and TV, special effects must not only work, but also feel alive. This talk explores how blending hardware hacking with art creates functional and emotional storytelling, from explosive stunts to robots with personality, these projects blur the lines between disciplines.

Aaron Eiche

The Magic of Electropermanent Magnets! Electropermanent magnets are like magic, an electromagnet but permanently switchable with a bit of current and a few microseconds. Aaron shares the adventures in using cheap off-the-shelf components to build his own and how to make them work empirically. Fangzheng Liu

CircuitScout: Probing PCBs the Easy Way Debugging PCBs can be challenging and time-consuming. This talk dives into the open-source DIY project, CircuitScout. This small desktop machine system automates debugging by selecting pads from your schematic, locating them, and controlling a probe machine for safe, hands-free testing.

Joe Needleman

From Sunlight to Silicon AI workloads consume significant energy, but what if it didn’t? This hands-on session shows how to design and run a solar-powered computer cluster, focusing on NVIDIA Jetson Orin hardware, efficient power pipelines, and software strategies for high performance under tight energy limits. John Duffy

The Circuits Behind Your Multimeter Everyone uses a multimeter, but do you know what’s inside? This talk explores the inner workings, plus insights from building one, the design choices, and the tradeoffs behind common models. Discover the hidden engineering that makes this everyday tool accurate, safe, and reliable.

Josh Martin

DIY Depth: Shooting and Printing 3D Images 3D photography isn’t just for vintage nerds or high-end tech! Learn how stereoscopic film cameras work, the mechanics of lenticular lenses and how to print convincing 3D images at home, plus dive into digitizing, aligning, and processing 3D images from analog sources. Kay Antoniak

From bytes to bobbins: Driving an embroidery machine This talk explores how an embroidery machine brings out the best of tinkering: production, customization, and creative hacks. Learn how to run your first job on that dusty makerspace machine, create your own patch using open-source tools, and see what extra capabilities lie beyond the basics.

Keith Penney

Ghostbus: Simpler CSR Handling in Verilog Designing FPGA applications means wrangling CSRs and connecting busses, a tedious & error-prone task. This talk introduces Ghostbus, an approach that automates address assignment and bus routing entirely in Verilog to keep designs clean, maintainable, and functional. Kumar Abhishek

Laser ablating PCBs Once too expensive, PCB fabrication via laser ablation of copper is now accessible via commodity fiber laser engravers. This talk shares experiences in making boards using this chemical-free technique and how it can help in rapid prototyping.