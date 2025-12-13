Biohack Your Way To Lactose Tolerance (Through Suffering)

A significant fraction of people can’t handle lactose, like [HGModernism]. Rather than accept a cruel, ice cream free existence, she decided to do something you really shouldn’t try: biohacking her way to lactose tolerance.
The hack is very simple, and based on a peer reviewed study from the 1990s: consume lactose constantly, and suffer constantly, until… well, you can tolerate lactose. If you’re lactose intolerant, you’re probably horrified at the implications of the words “suffer constantly” in a way that those milk-digesting-weirdos could never understand. They probably think it is hyperbole; it is not. On the plus side, [HGModernism]’s symptoms began to decline after only one week.
The study dates back to the 1980s, and discusses a curious phenomenon where American powdered milk was cluelessly distributed during an African famine. Initially that did more harm than good, but after a few weeks mainlining the white stuff, the lactose-intolerant Africans stopped bellyaching about their bellyaches.
Humans all start out with a working lactase gene for the sake of breastfeeding, but in most it turns off naturally in childhood. It’s speculated that rather than some epigenetic change turning the gene for lactose tolerance back on — which probably is not possible outside actual genetic engineering — the gut biome of the affected individuals shifted to digest lactose painlessly on behalf of the human hosts. [HGModernism] found this worked but it took two weeks of chugging a slurry of powdered milk and electrolyte, formulated to avoid dehydration due to the obvious source of fluid loss. After the two weeks, lactose tolerance was achieved.
Should you try this? Almost certainly not. [HGModernism] doesn’t recommend it, and neither do we. Still, we respect the heck out any human willing to hack the way out of the limitations of their own genetics. Speaking of, at least one hacker did try genetically engineering themselves to skip the suffering involved in this process. Gene hacking isn’t just for ice-cream sundaes; when applied by real medical professionals, it can save lives.
I found a relatively easy path with gut bacteria: consuming milk kefir, which contains several strains of bacteria feeding on lactose. It was an easy path, over few weeks for improvement, and barely two months for full accommodation. Now it’s plainly solved, but I do enjoy kefir anyway. I can do without, and just avoid very high content lactose products.
And well, it’s also proven to work:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12728216/
Just beware: not all kefir is helping. Some varieties are more effective.
The above method works….
not just for Milk but for other allergens.
Raw Milk is the best to become lactose tolerant.
Seriously, there are known causes for this problem, one of the causes is damage due to pasteurization.
Seems a rather extreme method for dealing with lactose intolerance; the cure is worse than the disease. Hardly describes the “best” remedy:
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), from 1998 through 2018, there were 202 outbreaks linked to drinking raw milk These outbreaks caused 2,645 illnesses and 228 hospitalizations.
202 VS 360,000,000 milk drinkers in North America?
That is not even in the statistical noise floor.
Drank raw milk from the time I was old enough to eat normal food. (breast fed for the first 2 years of my life)
A similar situation….
I use to be allergic to mold, not since living in a mold contaminated house for 3 years.
If you give it a chance your body will take care of itself, read the manual……
There’s a substantial difference between lactose intolerance and milk allergy. Allergies are IGe modulated and in the wrong circumstances lead to life threatening anaphylaxis. DO NOT try to “develop an immunity” to something you’re actually allergic to.
Wait, there is a live test going on in a decaying empire I would not name. I heard some eminent scheintist is leading the movement.
Come on, allergy is not intolerance. What you are saying is uninformed and dangerous.
Same for raw milk. What is different on raw milk? Or rather, what damage is done due to pasteurization?
I honestly don’t buy the entire “70% of the world is lactose intolerant”. I mean there are civilisations and cultures which enjoy milk and milk products in their daily lives. That just wouldn’t happen if lactose intolerance was as prevalent
Something is fishy. I just cannot figure out what
Knowledge and education would help your case… Ignorance is the best ferment for conspiracy theories.
Poor oppressed free (wheeling) mind. At least you´re not secretary of HHS, that´s reassuring.
I suppose it means the addressable market for milk is 30% of the population. It’s useful to also realize that things like cheese, butter, yoghurt, kefir, etc. have low lactose because the fermenting bacteria have already consumed it.
It seems the more detailed story is that about 70% of the population has ‘lactose malabsorption’, which is not the same thing as ‘intolerance’. And of those with malabsorption, about 1/3 of those experience intolerance. That takes the number down to 23%.
More info regarding the 70%, the 1/3, and the distinction between malabsorption/intolerance:
https://www.niddk.nih.gov/health-information/digestive-diseases/lactose-intolerance/definition-facts
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0261561423003436
The geographic/ethnic distribution described is also interesting.
Not all humans are born lactose tolerant, neither of my children were and it caused significant anguish until it was (quickly) worked out by the magnificent NHS and their incredible staff.
And I can also confirm, they are both now in their late teens and well able to tolerate lactose
